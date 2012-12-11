By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 11 Thomas Keller, one of America's
most respected chefs, shares the food memories of his childhood
and his time in France in his new book "Bouchon Bakery," which
is also the name of his chain of pastry shops in the United
States.
Keller is the only American chef who owns two
three-Michelin-star restaurants - Per Se in New York City and
The French Laundry in the Napa Valley wine region in California.
Earlier this year, Britain's Restaurant Magazine named Per
Se, which opened in 2004, the world's sixth best restaurant.
Keller also earned the magazine's lifetime achievement award.
Like his four other books, his latest effort is a
collaboration. He co-wrote it with his top pastry chefs
Sebastien Rouxel and Matthew McDonald along with food writers
Susie Heller, Michael Ruhlman and Amy Vogler.
The 57-year-old spoke to Reuters about the book, his pastry
chefs and his place in the culinary world.
Q: Why did you collaborate with the leaders of your pastry
team with this book?
A: "If you look at my other cookbooks, it's always been a
point with me to share these opportunities with those who share
their skills and expertise with the general public. That was the
reason why I did the book. Sebastien is one of the best pastry
chefs in America. His techniques are unparalleled. I'm not
trying to pretend that I'm a pastry chef by writing a book about
baking and pastries. Nor am I trying to be a bread baker. I have
Matthew McDonald, who is one of the best bakers in America. To
be able to highlight his skills in the bread section was very
important as well."
Q: How did your time in France change your view about pastry
and bread-making?
A: "When you are in France, especially in Paris, there were
three or four boulangeries of different significance just on the
block where I lived because they had pastry chefs with different
levels of skills. You went to different ones for different
things. To have a fresh baked baguette everyday was
extraordinary. Anyone who lived in Paris for any length of time
would say eating a fresh baguette is pretty special. Bread plays
a real important part in the experience of the diners. To make
sure we have the opportunity to significantly impact the
experience by controlling the production and style of the bread
was very important to me."
Q: Do you have a favorite dessert?
A: "It depends on the day ... There are so many things I
love. I think anything that's done really, really well. For me,
that's really something I really appreciate. I think one of the
things that really resonate with the individual is that idea
that eating, and eating through that experience, they have a
memory. We are always trying to do something that's good. Why
put something on the menu that's not very good?"
Q: The book emphasizes weighing ingredients over measuring
with cups and spoons. Could that be difficult for home cooks?
A: "One of the things about pastry ... it's such an exact
process. The most exact thing you practice is with weighing.
There is an exactness to the execution, which gives you every
opportunity to be successful."
Q: French Laundry and Per Se are among two of the best
restaurants in the country. Bouchon Bakery is a success. What
more would you like to accomplish in the culinary world?
A: "I have accomplished today everything I wanted to
accomplish, more than I ever dreamed was possible. Right now,
I'm just focused on the restaurants we have and the book I just
wrote. Let me enjoy this moment before you ask me what I'll be
doing tomorrow."
Pecan Sandies for my mom (Makes 1-1/2 dozen cookies)
1 ¾ cups + 1 ½ teaspoons all-purpose flour (250 grams)
¾ cup coarsely chopped pecans (80 grams)
4 ounces unsalted butter, at room temperature (170 grams)
¾ cup + 1 ¾ teaspoons powdered sugar (90 grams)
Additional powdered sugar for dusting (optional)
1. Position the racks in the upper and lower thirds of the
oven and preheat the oven to 325°F (convection) or 350°F
(standard). Line two sheet pans with Silpats or parchment paper.
2. Toss the flour and pecans together in a medium bowl.
3. Place the butter in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with
the paddle attachment and mix on medium-low speed until smooth.
Add the 90 grams/¾ cup plus 1¾ teaspoons powdered sugar and mix
for about 2 minutes, until fluffy. Scrape down the sides and
bottom of the bowl. Add the flour mixture and mix on low speed
for about 30 seconds, until just combined. Scrape the bottom of
the bowl to incorporate any dry ingredients that have settled
there.
4. Divide the dough into 30-gram/1½-tablespoon portions,
roll into balls, and arrange on the sheet pans, leaving about 1½
inches between them. Press the cookies into 2-inch disks.
5. Bake until pale golden brown, 15 to 18 minutes if using a
convection oven, 22 to 25 minutes if using a standard oven,
reversing the positions of the pans halfway through. (Sandies
baked in a convection oven will not spread as much as those
baked in a standard oven and will have a more even color.)
6. Set the pans on a cooling rack and cool for 5 to 10
minutes. Using a metal spatula, transfer the cookies to the rack
to cool completely. If desired, dust with powdered sugar.
Note: The cookies can be stored in a covered container for
up to 3 days.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
James Dalgleish)