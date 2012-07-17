By Dorene Internicola
NEW YORK, July 17 David Kinch, chef-proprietor
of Manresa restaurant in Los Gatos, California, believes the
great dishes are usually the simpler ones.
"The food that lingers in peoples' memory is not the fancy
molecular food with tons of ingredients and complexity," said
Kinch. "The dishes that linger are usually simple, well-thought
out, and well contextualized by a chef who knows when to say
no."
Manresa, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, has held
two Michelin stars for five years. It ranked 48th in Restaurant
Magazine's 50 Best Restaurants list for 2012.
Kinch spoke to Reuters about cutting-edge Northern
California cuisine, his sense of place, and the premium he puts
on creating a hedonistic, customer-friendly dining experience at
his restaurant.
Q: Did you always want to be a chef?
A: "Working in a restaurant has been the only job I've ever
done. I grew up in New Orleans, which has a great food and
restaurant culture, and I started working in restaurants after
school. My experience has always been in restaurants."
Q: How would you describe the cuisine at Manresa?
A: "I would describe the food at the restaurant as very,
very personal. At a very basic level, we cook food we like,
don't cook food we don't like. We're trying to create a northern
California experience with the restaurant so it's not only
reflective of who we are, but where we are. We bring in a lot of
influences, but we try to stay within the context of where we
are.
Q: How does the food reflect where you are?
A: "We try to use products that are associated with the
region. We have this great culture of farming and small farms
and counter culture co-ops. All around the world, California is
known for the quality of its ingredients. That's what we try to
tap into. We want people to see these things extolled as the
virtues of Northern California on the plate. We want them to
taste it at the restaurant."
Q: Are there ingredients characteristic of Northern
California cuisine?
A: "Artichokes, garlic, abalone, black cod, pacific salmon,
and Dungeness crab ... We have 2,000 miles (3218 km) of
coastline and several different climates from warm water to cold
water."
Q: Do you have a culinary philosophy?
A: "I think the best way to improve a dish is to buy better
quality ingredients. Cooks are not magicians. You cannot take a
mediocre product and turn it into a superlative dish. To me
great cooking is taking the best product and gently coaxing out
the best that product has to offer. That is the genius of a
cook, that is the greatness of a chef."
Q: Is there a signature dish at Manresa?
A: "Into the Vegetable Garden" is the one dish that's always
on the menu. It's a mixture of anywhere from 40 to 60
ingredients from Love Apple Farms. We've been in partnership
with them since 2006."
Q: What's on the horizon?
A: "We're looking forward to the next 10 years. We just
completed another renovation, and we've just started serving
cocktails crafted from the local produce. That's been very well
received."
Q: Your inspiration and creativity seem very tied to
Manresa.
A: "The restaurant is my life; my professional life. It's
how I express myself. It's where I'm most comfortable. Sometimes
it's really difficult to do an event outside because I'm outside
of my comfort area -- my own kitchen and my own ingredients."
Strawberry gazpacho
2 ½ lbs. strawberries, greens removed
8 oz. white onions, thinly sliced
8 oz. red bell peppers, seeded, and thinly sliced
10 oz. cucumbers, peeled, seeded, and thinly sliced
1 ea. clove of garlic, peeled, thinly sliced
10 g. tarragon, just leaves
*Strawberry Consommé
100 ml. Balsamic Vinegar
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Make the strawberry consommé (recipe below). Crush
strawberries by hand over a bowl. Add all the other ingredients,
extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Allow to marinate
for 1-2 days.
Puree in a blender, then strain. Adjust the thickness by
thinning the puree down with strawberry consommé. Adjust the
seasoning with fine sea salt.
Strawberry consommé
Hull several pounds of ripe strawberries and place in a
bowl. Wrap the bowl tightly in plastic wrap and place the bowl
over a double boiler. Simmer until the strawberries
have given up their liquid and nothing remains. Strain the
consommé, letting it drain for a bit without pressing, and
chill. This is the liquid that you use to thin down the
gazpacho.
(Reporting by Dorene Internicola; Editing by Patricia Reaney)