SYDNEY Aug 14 When Masaaki Koyama opened his
sushi shop in Geeveston, a small town in southern Tasmania that
survives mainly on lumber and apple growing, he had to step
outside to offer samples to locals to encourage them to try his
hand-made sushi rolls.
Now, three years later, his name is so well known on
Australia's most southern island state that customers form
snake-like, endless queues to buy his tasty delights.
Part of the success is the attraction of watching Koyama
make some of the hundreds of rolls of sushi he prepares every
day. He offers up to nine varieties of sushi, and miso soup
laced with home grown vegetables and Inari (bean curd), stuffed
with chopped beetroot, carrot and mushrooms, stir fried in
sesame oil and mixed with sesame seeds and sushi rice.
Koyama spoke with Reuters about his business and how he made
it a success.
Q: Was it risky setting up business so far from Hobart's
tourist trail, where locals may not be familiar with sushi?
A. "Yes, I was very nervous. It took me about six months
to have the courage to go ahead and do it. After living in
Tasmania for about a year I took a stall at 'Taste of the Huon'
annual food festival and it went very well so I thought, ahh
maybe it will be ok!"
Q: Who are your customers?
A: "In the first three years mainly locals and forestry
workers, but now quite a lot of people travel down from Hobart
(60 kilometres or 37 miles away) and tourists pop in when
they're passing through."
Q: Your shop is in Geeveston, a small town. Were people
there familiar with sushi?
A: "No, a lot of people had never tried it before. I just
kept saying, 'please try'. People were watching from outside,
so I had to go out and ask them, would you like to try a piece
of sushi. Some people said, 'oh I don't like it'. So it was
interesting and fun for me."
Q: I hear some of your customers are big burly Tasmanian
forestry workers. Does that seem strange to maybe think, chain
saw in one hand, sushi in the other?
A: "Yes at first, but now it's pretty normal."
Q: Where do you source your ingredients from?
A: "My ingredients are sourced mostly from local vegetable
and fish shops and my veggie garden. I have lots of garlic at
the moment and beetroot, spring onions, radish and some Japanese
vegetables also. I like using veggies from the garden in my
ingredients, but it's very hard to look after a veggie garden
and the shop. I begin work at 5 a.m. and finish at about 7 p.m.
three days a week."
Q: You've become a familiar name at the Farmers Market in
Hobart on Sundays. How do you draw the crowds?
A: "Lots of kids love my sushi. Their most popular choice is
my vegetable sushi rolls. Fresh salmon, yellow fin tuna, stripey
trumpeter, prawn and avocado are also very popular amongst
adults.
"I have long queues waiting for my sushi on Sundays. It's
not a straight line though, they queue in an angle to watch me
hand roll the sushi. It's lovely when the sun is shining."
Q: Do you source your seafood in Tasmania?
A: "Yes, with the exception of prawns, the rest comes from
Tasmania. When I can't source yellow fin tuna in Tasmania I buy
it across the water in Victoria."
Q: You've clearly become a success. You've come from being
nervous about opening your sushi business to enjoying
entertaining long queues of customers waiting for your sushi
rolls. What's your winning formula?
A: "It's very simple, I use only fresh ingredients and I
love talking to the customers."
Q: Do you have plans to grow your business and open around
Tasmania.
A: "I'm very happy in my small shop in Geeveston making good
quality sushi rolls."
Masaaki Koyama's Miso Soup
The secret to a good miso soup is the "dashi" base. Dashi
can be made from kombu (kelp), dried bonito flakes, dried
shiitake mushrooms. These are boiled up to produce a delicious
stock.
Contemporary Japanese households will often just used dried
bonito flakes or bonito fish stock powder. Masaaki uses a
combination of any of the above bases for his miso soup.
Fill a pot with dashi stock and place over heat.
Add ingredients such as sliced local vegetables: onions,
potatoes, carrots. Turn the heat up to high, and when it boils
turn down the heat to medium.
Remove any scum on the surface of the soup as the vegetables
cook. When all the vegetables are cooked through, turn the heat
down low.
Soften an appropriate amount of miso - this depends on the
volume of the stock and your preferences for strong or lighter
flavour - in a ladle or strainer, using liquid from the stock,
and gradually dissolve it into the stock, adjusting the taste.
It's important to never boil the stock once you have
dissolved the miso paste, as this will spoil the flavour.
After turning off the heat, add some wakame seaweed, which
can be bought fresh or dried (soften in water as per package
instructions). Masaaki likes to add a sprinkling of
freshly-chopped Tasmanian spring onions.
(Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by Elaine Lies)