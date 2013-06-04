By Cathy Yang
| HONG KONG, June 4
HONG KONG, June 4 At the top of Hong Kong's
Ritz-Carlton, one of the highest hotels in the world, two-star
Michelin chef Pino Lavarra busily toils inside the kitchen of
Tosca, whipping up Italian dishes that marry tradition with
innovation.
But the 44-year-old chef from Putignano, Italy, admits he
has yet to create the perfect east-meets-west dish as he
prepares to open the Ritz's fine-dining Italian restaurant this
month.
Reuters spoke with Lavarra, former executive chef of
Rossellini's restaurant in Ravello, Italy, and sous chef of Le
Manoir Aux Quat'Saisons in Oxford, England, about dining in Hong
Kong, how one year in Malaysia influenced him, and why his
mother is "the most brilliant home cooking chef".
Q: What has changed in the city dining landscape since your
first visit in 2002?
A: I was very impressed at my first visit to Hong Kong. I
experienced a high standard of cuisine. Since then I've been
here a few more times and I've seen there is an increasing level
of professionalism, culinary knowledge on best products from
around the globe. This city attracts more and more great chefs
to come here and share their knowledge and experience. So the
changes are evident and in a positive way.
Q: How is Hong Kong inspiring you with your new
creations? You are known to present classical ingredients in
contemporary and innovative ways.
A: Hong Kong is a dynamic city, a global metropolis at the
crossroads of East and West, and at the same time rich in local
flavor. My creation is inspired by everyday life, through
research and preparation. It is not difficult to have new ideas.
Q: How would you define the "gastronomic memory" you wish to
imprint on your diners' minds?
A: My creations look complex but they are of the most
original taste that will take you back to some memorable moments
of your past. I'm not a magician, I'm just a cook, but I have
passion and love in my work. I try my best with my knowledge and
experience to craft a gastronomic memory for my guests.
Q: You are introducing diners to southern Italian food they
may have never seen before. What are some of these dishes?
A: All of my dishes are an experience. From the Buffalo
mozzarella golden sphere, fennel seed bread crumble, crispy
anchovies and Martini cocktail, roasted gnocchi, calamari and
stew potato, to the baked Mediterranean blue lobster, basil
bread crust, mashed peas and summer truffle ... The finale petit
fours the guests will experience is the Cloud, made of cotton
candy sugar filled with cookies and chocolates.
Q: You want to integrate Asian elements that marry well with
classical Italian cuisine. Which dishes highlight this fusion of
East and West?
A: I'm still working on the East meets West concept. The
dish representing the best of this theory is the Sea Tiramisu --
Italian name and product, Japanese precision, light infusion of
prawn oil with ginger and lemongrass.
Q. Your mother was your mentor. She was your school's
cook. How has she influenced you through the years?
A: She shared with me all of her experience, her good sense
of taste and her culinary knowledge. To me, my mum is the most
brilliant home cooking chef. She has always been able to feed a
family of eight with joy and passion for food.
Q: After working in various countries in Europe including
Germany and Britain, your career took you to Asia in 1996. How
did your brief stint in Malaysia influence your cooking since?
A: I spent one year working in Malaysia. During that time, I
was able to gain more knowledge about Asian cultures that really
attracted me and taught me how to make good use of different
spices.
Mozzarella Martini
100 ml mozzarella liquid
5 ml vodka
Olive
20 grams tuna tartare
20 green olives
10 grams sun-dried tomatoes
10 grams breadcrumbs
5 basil leaves
150 ml olive brine
3 sheets of gelatin
Touch of green dye
Chop the first five ingredients and garnish with green
olives. Glaze with a gel made from the last three ingredients.
Dip the olive into the martini as desired.
(Editing by Elaine Lies and Patricia Reaney)