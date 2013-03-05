By Dorene Internicola
NEW YORK, March 5
NEW YORK, March 5 British television celebrity
and best-selling cookbook author Nigella Lawson recalls that
when the other girls wanted to be French, she wanted to be
Italian.
"As a teenager, what drew me was the combination of
familial warmth and glamour that was somehow both earthy and
chic," Lawson said about Italy, where she lived between high
school and college.
Her eighth cookbook, "Nigellissima," focuses exclusively on
120 Italian-inspired recipes.
"Somehow by speaking Italian, I came into the person I am,"
the 53-year-old, Oxford-educated cook added.
London-based Lawson, who is appearing in the U.S. cooking
show "The Taste," spoke to Reuters about creating recipes and
about how her most joyful moment in the kitchen is opening the
fridge, seeing what is inside and trying to make something taste
good from it, which she admits is "absolutely the antithesis of
a cookery book."
Q: Is this your first Italian cookbook?
A: "It sort of is, and isn't. It's the first that's just
Italian, or Italian-inspired. Because Italy has been such a big
influence in my life, in my cooking life, there are actually
more Italian recipes in my other books. But this is the only
time I've done a book with such a narrow focus geographically."
Q: How would you describe your take on Italian cuisine?
A: "I suppose what I bring to it is a slightly more
contemporary, urban edge in the sense that I live a busy modern
city life, whereas so many Italian recipes come from a time when
women were expected to spend a long time in the kitchen. I
suppose I bring a kind of temporary impatience because it's the
way I live now."
Q: How did you learn to cook?
A: "I've never learned to cook. I just cooked from when I
was a child, always. I come from a large family and my mother
believed in child labor, so I've cooked since I was about six. I
do come from a food-obsessed family. That helps. I did have to
teach myself how to cook weighing and measuring. It was an
education in itself, and an interesting one."
Q: Do you create the recipes in your books?
A: "Well, they're mine, and if they're not I will always
say. I think it's improper not to credit recipes. Often I credit
someone even if I've changed it enormously because I feel for
the reader it's very interesting to see the evolution of a
recipe. So I will go back through the mists of time (to trace)
how this recipe evolved."
Q: How does being a home cook, rather than a professional
chef, influence your approach to preparing food?
A: "Cooking for me is in part an evangelical zeal that I
want to share. If I've loved a book that I've read, I want to
share that as well. A chef needs to feel they're being original.
I just have the home cook sensibility: not wanting to waste
money or time.
"Generally I make sure that if I buy a certain stash of
ingredients, I can cook many different dishes. Cooking is not
about heaping in ingredient after ingredient after ingredient.
If I read a recipe and I'm exhausted by the time I finish
reading the ingredients list, I know I'm never going to cook
it."
Q: Did you enjoy co-hosting the reality TV show "The Taste?"
A: "I had a certain amount of trepidation but I really
enjoyed it ... Because it was really about the taste of the
food and not about personalities, I didn't think it was going to
descend into the cruelty of some reality TV, that would appall
me."
Sicilian Pasta with Tomatoes, Garlic & Almonds
Serves 6
1 14 pounds fusilli lunghi or other pasta of your choice
salt for pasta water, to taste
8 ounces cherry or grape tomatoes
6 anchovy fillets
2 tablespoons golden raisins
2 cloves garlic, peeled
2 tablespoons capers, drained
1/3 cup skinned almonds
1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil leaves from small bunch
basil (approx. 1 cup, packed )
Put abundant water on to boil for the pasta, waiting for it
to boil before salting it. Add the pasta and cook following the
package instructions, though start checking it a good 2 minutes
before it's meant to be ready.
While the pasta is cooking, make the sauce by putting all
the remaining ingredients, except the basil, into a processor
and blitzing until you have a nubby-textured sauce.
Just before draining the pasta, remove a cupful of
pasta-cooking water and add 2 tablespoonfuls of it down the
funnel of the processor, pulsing as you go.
Tip the drained pasta into your warmed serving bowl. Pour
and scrape the sauce on top, tossing to coat (add a little more
pasta-cooking water if you need it) and strew the basil leaves
on top.
