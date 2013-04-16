By Cathy Yang
| Hong Kong, April 16
Hong Kong, April 16 Ask where Chef Philippe
Leveille comes from, and he'll declare that he's Italian,
although his cuisine is unmistakably French.
That's because the 49-year-old native of Nantes, France, has
lived in Italy for over 25 years, making a name for himself on
the culinary scene by combining French cooking techniques with
traditional Italian fare.
With his newly-opened restaurant in Hong Kong named L'Altro
- "the Other" - Leveille, the two-starred Michelin chef at
Miramonti L'altro in Brescia, Italy for more than a decade now.
is discovering new ways to adapt and innovate his cuisine in an
Asian setting.
Leveille spoke with Reuters about how Hong Kong is
influencing his cooking in this, his first foray into Asia.
Q: How did you get started with cooking?
A: I started culinary school when I was 15. As my father
used to be an oyster farmer, I was since a kid in touch with the
world of restaurants and deeply fascinated by (those chefs) whom
at that time were creating the haute French cuisine, first of
all French Chef Paul Bocuse and Alain Senderens and the
Troisgros family.
Q: What do you think of the Hong Kong culinary scene?
A: I believe Hong Kong's culinary scene is very interesting
because it can embrace many different gastronomic realities, and
at the same time, there's a lot of healthy competition with
several great chefs that keep yourself growing and growing.
Q: Your restaurant L'Altro in Hong Kong offers traditional
Italian gourmet fare with a French twist. How did you come up
with that idea?
A: Very easy for me since I am a French (person) living
already 25 years in Italy.
Q: How do you find the Hong Kong and Chinese clientele who
have so far tried your cuisine at L'Altro?
A: I find the local clients very prepared and very curious
about my cuisine, especially about discovering the different
textures belonging to the Italian cuisine. The palate of the
Chinese is more delicate compared to the European one, thats
the reason why I slowly reduced the concentration of the flavors
and the saltiness of the dishes, using on the other hand more
spices in the preparations.
Q: You're keen on experiencing different views of kitchen
all over the world and using new products, cooking techniques
and technologies. How is Hong Kong and the surrounding Asian
region influencing your cooking?
A: Actually the biggest influence of Hong Kong in my cuisine
is my discovery of new products, new vegetables, several kinds
of soya sauce. Hong Kong made me also try to slightly
"unburden" my cuisine, meaning using the fats in a moderate way,
concentrating the flavours less than normal.
Q: What else would you like to try as a chef that you
haven't done before?
A: I would love one day to have the possibility to prepare a
"four hands dinner" (where two chefs are cooking together) with
Chef Bocuse for my clients and colleagues. That would be a great
honour.
Q: What are your two favorite dishes?
A: The dish of my heart since Im a kid is cassoulet. The
two dishes representing better my cuisine are the Miramonti
Gelato and the One Side Grilled Pigeon with Brunoise of Chorizo
and Squid.
ONE SIDE GRILLED PIGEON
Pigeon - For one portion about 500 grams (1 lb)
Garlic - 1.7 t (5 grams)
Olive oil - 2.2 t (10 grams)
Squid - 1.8 oz (50 grams)
Chorizo - 1 oz(30 grams)
Foie gras - 1 oz (30 grams
Cream - 6 T (90 grams)
Bisque - 2 t (10 grams)(already concentrated)
Description:
1. Mix the garlic with the oil and lightly dress the previously
boned pigeon meat. Grill on one side.
2. Cut in brunoise the squid and the chorizo, in proportions 3
to 1. Dress with oil, salt, and pepper.
3. Pan fry the foie gras, add to the cream previously reduced by
one third. Add some of the reduced bisque, salt, and pepper and
mix. Strain the sauce and pour on the pigeon.
