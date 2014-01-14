By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 14 Acclaimed chef Paul Liebrandt
recounts the ups and downs of his culinary career and describes
how working with world-class chefs in Europe and the United
States fueled his ambition to succeed in his first book, "To the
Bone."
Critics have praised the 37-year-old Zimbabwe-born chef for
his inventive dishes and impeccable technique since he burst
onto the U.S. culinary scene in his early 20s as the executive
chef at Atlas in New York's Greenwich Village.
In 2011 he was the subject of the documentary film "A Matter
of Taste: Serving Up Paul Liebrandt."
Last summer, Liebrandt opened The Elm, a restaurant that
focuses on French European food, in Brooklyn's trendy
Williamsburg neighborhood.
In "To the Bone," co-written with Andrew Friedman, Liebrandt
recounts his failures, including being fired from the American
nouveau restaurant Gilt and his successes such as receiving two
Michelin stars for Corton, the Manhattan restaurant he left in
July and eventually closed.
Liebrandt, who grew up in London, spoke to Reuters about the
book, his approach to cooking and creating the perfect dish.
Q: Why did you write this book?
A: The idea was to do something you could read, something
you could enjoy as a good story, as well as looking at beautiful
pictures of food. I have been an avid lover and collector of
cookbooks for decades. What I love about cookbooks is the story
(about) where the dishes come from and the thoughts on the
creative process and thoughts on the food itself. That, I
thought, would resonate in a big way.
Q: What is your creative process?
A: The ingredient is always something we first think about.
We could apply different techniques to an ingredient. If it's a
theme on a dish or it's a theme on a menu overall, there has to
be a nice story line between all the dishes. The emotion that
plays between tasting a menu dish after dish is very important
... It's very important when you eat that you have this
beautiful story and melody that play between those things.
Q: How do you know you achieved a perfect dish?
A: I don't think you ever know. There is no right or wrong
or a perfect dish. It's a sensibility which comes from
experience and which comes from looking at something and putting
your personal expertise to (it). A sensibility in knowing
something as it should be. When enough is enough, (to) hold back
or (if) it needs a little something more. It really depends on
the dish, the chef and how they approach it. For me, I think
it's a sensibility.
Q: Why is food's seasonality important to you?
A: Seasonality is a big part of what we do as chefs. It's
your role to take them (ingredients) and prepare them in
accordance with what's going on with the weather. But you see
that's changing in a very big way, that's global. There are more
restaurants. There are more people demanding it. There is a
finite supply of wild ingredients out there. Most chefs are
looking at things differently. You have to look at those means
to see what you have to work with. It's not being in the kitchen
and being wildly creative. You have to be very careful and
cognizant with what's going on in the changing world and
customers' needs.
Q: What is the high point of your career so far?
A: My first job in the kitchen at 13 years old at a
restaurant called New York New York. It was kind of telling for
the future.
Q: What is your biggest disappointment?
A: Not being able to go and eat at Alain Chapel (a former
three-Michelin-star restaurant that closed in 2012) in France.
Liebrandt provides a simple recipe for cooks to try at home:
Chicken Tagine (Serves 4)
4 pieces chicken breast with skin on
1/2 cup (125 g) green olives, pitted
2 cloves garlic
Peel from 1 preserved lemon
2 tbsp green extra virgin olive oil
1 cup (250 g) couscous
2 cups (500 g) chicken consomme
1 tbsp pimento pepper paste
2 tbsp cilantro leaves
3 tbsp bacon fat
Fleur de sel to taste
Preheat an oven at 350-degree Fahrenheit (176.7C).
In an oven-proof skillet, warm the bacon fat. Season the
chicken breasts with fleur de sel. Brown the breasts, skin side
down, until lightly brown and crisp evenly. Remove them from the
skillet.
Turn heat very low. Add garlic, preserved lemon peel and
pitted green olives. Toast them for a minute without browning.
Add dry couscous and toast for 30 seconds.
Rub pimento paste over the chicken skin and return the
chicken breasts on top of the couscous mix in the skillet. Pour
the chicken consomme over the chicken and the couscous mixture.
Cover skillet with its lid. Put it the oven for 35 minutes
until the chicken breasts are just cooked through. Remove the
skillet from the oven and let it cool for 10 minutes with the
lid on.
Remove the lid and fluff the couscous. Sprinkle the cilantro
leaves. Spoon over with the green extra virgin olive oil. Season
with fleur de sel.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Douglas Royalty)