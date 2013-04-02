NEW YORK, April 2 Justin Cogley, a former professional figure skater, was named one of the top new American chefs by Food & Wine Magazine on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old who works at Aubergine in Carmel, California, was among 11 up-and-coming chefs from around the country named on the magazine's 25th annual list.

"It's clear that these talented cooks have a brilliant future ahead of them. I can't wait to see where they'll go and what they'll cook," Dana Cowin, the magazine's editor-in-chief, said in a statement.

The only woman on this year's list was Jamie Malone, of Sea Change in Minneapolis. Jose Enrique, of Jose Enrique in San Juan, was the first chef from Puerto Rico to make the list.

Danny Bowien, of Mission Chinese Food, and Alex Stupak, of Empellon Cocina, both in New York City, also made the list, as did Matthew Gaudet, of West Bridge in Boston, and Chris Shepherd, of Underbelly in Houston.

Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman, of Andrew Michael Italian Kitchen in Memphis, Tennessee, as well as Jason Vincent, of Nightwood in Chicago, and Michael Voltaggio, of Ink in Los Angeles, were also named.

The magazine praised Cogley for his changing menu and use of seasonal ingredients. Before his culinary career, Cogley toured the world as a professional skater with "Disney on Ice."

He said his food experiences during his travels affirmed his passion for cooking and inspired him to enroll in culinary school. All of the chefs who made the list, except for Voltaggio and Bowien, were professionally trained. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Mohammad Zargham)