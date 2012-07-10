By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 10 American chef Jenn Louis'
culinary career is moving full steam ahead after several
detours, including one where she was considering doing social
work.
Louis, 40, co-owns Lincoln restaurant in Portland, Oregon,
with her husband David Welch. Her simple, flavorful menu has
earned a strong local following and praise from food critics.
Born in Pomona, California, Louis spoke with Reuters about
Northwest cuisine, California's foie gras ban and working with
her husband.
Q: What makes your guests come back for your food?
A: "I really know what the style of cuisine and the style of
culture is up here. I think it's very approachable. The
Northwest culture is very down to earth. People like nice
things. They like nice cars, houses, clothes and all that kind
of stuff. They like to be treated very well. They don't like a
lot of fanfare around their enjoyment. They don't like a lot of
formality. They like things very straight forward. That's very
much who I am, and I think that comes out in my food."
Q: You showcase Northwest ingredients, but you don't use
them exclusively. Why?
A: "I love to support local businesses. I love to support
local farms. That's first and foremost what we do. If we only
did that, we wouldn't have a very good variety. We wouldn't be
very good cooks. Our repertoire would be narrow. So our food is
well received because it's well crafted. Everything we have is
made by hand with the exception of our bread, which we get from
our local bakery."
Q: Why do you think your simple style works even when more
people expect spectacles when they go out to eat?
A: "What we do is very un-manipulated. In a culture where
food is getting fancier and molecular gastronomy is so popular,
food that is very fundamental and ingredient driven and very
forward with what it is -- I think people respond well to that.
My goal for the menu is that there is food for everyone. If you
come in with a friend who doesn't have a very adventurous
palette, we have an absolutely delicious roast chicken dish. The
chicken is brined. The skin is seared under a brick. It has a
pan sauce on it. It's simple, but it's really well done, and the
flavor is really delicious."
Q: Do you think you will be serving more foie gras now that
California has banned it?
A: "We serve it intermittently. It's not something that's
always on our menu. What I always say is that there's more
problem with commercially raised chicken in our country than
there is with foie gras. I certainly don't believe in the
mistreatment of animals. We really choose our brands carefully
... But I don't have an issue with serving foie gras. I do think
there are bigger issues in the treatment of animals and food
production than foie gras."
Q: What is the reason you waited so long before you opened a
restaurant?
A: "I started a catering business (Culinary Artistry) in
2000. It went really well, and it was a great economy so the
business really flourished. I liked running a business as much
as I liked cooking. In 2008, my husband and I opened Lincoln
restaurant together. I always said I wouldn't open up a
restaurant, but he begged me enough times so I said okay just to
get him off my back. Then in 2011, we opened up Sunshine Tavern.
It's never something I set out to do. But it's something if you
keep your opportunities open ... the best thing for you will
surface."
Q: Describe your work relationship with your husband David.
A: "It's very intensive. The highs are high and the lows are
low. You learn a lot about each other. You see each other all
day long, all night long. We have little rules about when we
can't talk about work. You have to make sure when you have
personal time, you have personal time. It's always trying to
find a balance."
Baked turkey eggs with tesa, collard greens and morel
mushrooms (Serves 6)
6 turkey eggs, or 9-12 chicken eggs
1/2 pound tesa (or bacon), cut into lardons
1/4 pound small morel mushrooms, cleaned
1 medium-length green garlic, use only white part, sliced
thinly
1-1/2 pounds collard greens, blanched and cut into 1-inch
ribbons
1-1/2 cup heavy cream
3 tablespoons olive oil
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Over medium heat,
pour olive oil into a 10-inch cast iron pan. Add lardons of tesa
or bacon and sauté until starting to brown.
2. If morel mushrooms are large, cut into bite-sized pieces.
If small, use whole. Add morel mushrooms to pan and lower heat
to medium. Add green garlic and collard greens.
3. If mixture is dry, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
Season with salt and pepper, add cream and stir until combined.
Crack eggs over mixture, season eggs lightly with salt and
pepper and place in oven.
4. Bake until egg whites are set and yolks remain runny.
Serve immediately.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Patricia Reaney)