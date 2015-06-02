By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK, June 2
NEW YORK, June 2 American chef Jenn Louis puts
her own spin on 65 types of pasta and Italian dumplings such as
gnocchi made from potatoes, cheeses and other ingredients in her
first book "Pasta by Hand."
Louis made her mark with Lincoln, the restaurant she started
seven years ago in Portland, Oregon, where hand-made pastas are
made in a variety of shapes, sizes and textures.
The 43-year-old chef, who was born in Pomona, California,
spoke to Reuters about her first bite of gnocchi in Italy, the
food scene in Portland and what will be the next big culinary
city in America.
Q: What can readers learn about pasta in your book?
A: Pasta is broken into five categories in Italy. Then there
is a category called gnocchi, but in Italy people will tell you
gnocchi is a specific thing. It's potato or ricotta-based
typically. The way I put it would be all gnocchi are dumplings
but not all dumplings are gnocchi.
Q: What was your first memory of eating dumplings in Italy?
A: I had a great memory after college when I was backpacking
in Europe by myself. I was in Siena. I didn't have a lot of
money. I found this little restaurant and no one was in it in
the evening. I ordered potato gnocchi with basil pesto and I
thought they were awesome.
Q: What are your tips for making them?
A: They should be fun and they don't have to be perfect. A
digital scale would give the best product and, of course, using
good quality ingredients.
Q: Do you have to use 00 (highly refined) flour?
A: We really have a misunderstanding about 00 flour in this
country. It's about how finely ground the flour is. It doesn't
have to do anything with the amount of gluten in the flour.
Q: How do you think the Portland dining scene will evolve?
A: Portland is a real simple city. People who come from
outside are usually surprised. We are focused on the quality of
life in Portland. It's very approachable, so I think we'll
continue to grow. We'll see more creativity in the city.
Q: Which city will be the next Portland?
A: I love going to Miami. The food scene is more and more
vibrant. There is a tremendous amount of young spirit and it's
just booming. There is a young community of passionate cooks and
coffee roasters.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Patricia Reaney and
Paul Simao)