NEW YORK Mary McCartney is best known for her photography, but in her first cookbook she combines her passion for taking pictures with a love of cooking simple vegetarian meals.

The daughter of Paul McCartney and his first wife Linda Eastman, who died in 1998, drew on childhood memories of preparing food with her mother to recreate the recipes in her cookbook, titled simply "Food."

McCartney, who has been a consultant for the Linda McCartney Foods brand of vegetarian products for more than a decade, said she was prompted to write the book by her publisher, friends asking for her recipes and a desire to show that meatless meals can be nutritious and delicious.

She spoke to Reuters from her home in London about the book, compiling the recipes and the two women who influenced her cooking the most.

Q: Have you always been a vegetarian?

A: My mom and dad became vegetarian when we were little. They took us aside and said we are not going to eat meat anymore at home but it's your choice if you want to eat it outside of home. At home we are going to cook vegetarian food.

My mom was the main cook of the house, so she then concentrated on coming up with interesting meals so we wouldn't feel like we were missing out on tasty food. I grew up with really nice, home-cooked food and I never felt I was lacking anything.

Q: This is a very personal book with photographs and stories about your family and the recipes. Why did you approach a cookbook that way?

A: The cookbook is personal in that it is about recipes that I have grown up with and recipes that I have refined over the years. My mom used to make a big quiche, or we would have brownies and pancakes for brunch at the weekend. They are things I grew up having.

I didn't have my mom's recipes but I had lots of food memories. I wanted to log them all and have them in a book. So now I can refer to them and when I want to make brownies I actually use the cookbook a lot myself.

I made up the recipes again from memory and now I have them in a book that I can hand down to my family. It is quite personal, that is part of the reason for me doing it.

Q: Are all the recipes your own and ones that you adapted from your mother?

A: Yes. Some of them I've made up for the book because I like the sound of them and with some of them I had a blank piece of paper. When I first started I didn't have any recipes written down. So I wrote a long list of all the meals I liked to cook and edited it down to get a good balance and variety of different things. Once I got that index list I wrote a recipe for each one.

Q: Did you take all the photographs in the book?

A: Yes, unless they were photos of when I was a kid.

Q: You credit your mother and your French/American step-grandmother, Monique, as being the two biggest influences on your cooking. Why?

A: They both made me the cook that I am. My mother liked flavor-packed food and non-fussy food and quite traditional food, but she was very spontaneous ... It seemed very easy and relaxed and it was very social to spend time with her and chop things ... She used to call herself a peasant cook.

My step-grandmother Monique brought in a new element to it and I got more into measuring things and following things and following recipes ... Monique taught me how to make pastry and bake more ... From her I learned more exact cooking and to enjoy baking and making pastry and cakes.

It was that balance between very peasant and made-up cooking and that much more refined exact chemistry of cooking. I like the balance between the two. I lie somewhere in the middle.

Q: What are some of the favorite meals that you cook for your family?

A: It changes. I think (about) who I am cooking for and then I will make the meal around them and what I think their favorite foods are. So if I am cooking for my kids I would probably make something with a more Italian feel to it, a big pasta dish with lots of tomato sauce and fresh basil roughly broken up on top. If I was doing more of a dinner party with friends I might do a soup to start with and maybe a quiche or risotto and bake something for dessert.

Cheese and Eggplant Oven Bake (serves four)

4 tablespoons light olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

14.5 ounce can chopped tomatoes

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon dried mixed herbs, plus a pinch set aside for the olive oil mixture

sea salt and black pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 medium eggplants, sliced crosswise into discs 1�3 inch thick

3 ounces soft goat cheese or chopped mozzarella

4 ounces goat Cheddar or sharp Cheddar, grated

handful fresh basil leaves (if available), roughly chopped

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

First make the tomato sauce. In a medium heavy bottomed saucepan heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and gently saute the chopped onion until softened and slightly golden brown, about 8 minutes. Then stir in the garlic, canned tomatoes, tomato paste, mixed herbs, a small pinch of sea salt, and some black pepper. Simmer gently for 20 minutes, stirring often, until the sauce has thickened. Set aside.

In a small bowl combine the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the soy sauce, and the pinch of mixed herbs. Lightly brush both sides of each eggplant slice with the olive oil mixture. Saute the slices in batches in a large non-stick frying pan over medium heat, cooking for 3-4 minutes on each side, until golden brown.

Spread a third of the tomato sauce over the bottom of a medium baking dish. Arrange a layer of eggplant slices over the sauce and then spoon 1 teaspoon of tomato sauce over each eggplant disc. Scatter crumbled pieces of the soft goat cheese over the disc, followed by a layer of eggplant. Spoon the remaining tomato sauce over the eggplant slices and, finally, scatter the basil leaves and grated Cheddar over the top.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, until the tomato sauce is bubbling and the cheese is lightly brown on top.