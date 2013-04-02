By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, April 2
NEW YORK, April 2 Mary McCartney is best known
for her photography, but in her first cookbook she combines her
passion for taking pictures with a love of cooking simple
vegetarian meals.
The daughter of Paul McCartney and his first wife Linda
Eastman, who died in 1998, drew on childhood memories of
preparing food with her mother to recreate the recipes in her
cookbook, titled simply "Food."
McCartney, who has been a consultant for the Linda McCartney
Foods brand of vegetarian products for more than a decade, said
she was prompted to write the book by her publisher, friends
asking for her recipes and a desire to show that meatless meals
can be nutritious and delicious.
She spoke to Reuters from her home in London about the book,
compiling the recipes and the two women who influenced her
cooking the most.
Q: Have you always been a vegetarian?
A: My mom and dad became vegetarian when we were little.
They took us aside and said we are not going to eat meat anymore
at home but it's your choice if you want to eat it outside of
home. At home we are going to cook vegetarian food.
My mom was the main cook of the house, so she then
concentrated on coming up with interesting meals so we wouldn't
feel like we were missing out on tasty food. I grew up with
really nice, home-cooked food and I never felt I was lacking
anything.
Q: This is a very personal book with photographs and stories
about your family and the recipes. Why did you approach a
cookbook that way?
A: The cookbook is personal in that it is about recipes that
I have grown up with and recipes that I have refined over the
years. My mom used to make a big quiche, or we would have
brownies and pancakes for brunch at the weekend. They are things
I grew up having.
I didn't have my mom's recipes but I had lots of food
memories. I wanted to log them all and have them in a book. So
now I can refer to them and when I want to make brownies I
actually use the cookbook a lot myself.
I made up the recipes again from memory and now I have them
in a book that I can hand down to my family. It is quite
personal, that is part of the reason for me doing it.
Q: Are all the recipes your own and ones that you adapted
from your mother?
A: Yes. Some of them I've made up for the book because I
like the sound of them and with some of them I had a blank piece
of paper. When I first started I didn't have any recipes written
down. So I wrote a long list of all the meals I liked to cook
and edited it down to get a good balance and variety of
different things. Once I got that index list I wrote a recipe
for each one.
Q: Did you take all the photographs in the book?
A: Yes, unless they were photos of when I was a kid.
Q: You credit your mother and your French/American
step-grandmother, Monique, as being the two biggest influences
on your cooking. Why?
A: They both made me the cook that I am. My mother liked
flavor-packed food and non-fussy food and quite traditional
food, but she was very spontaneous ... It seemed very easy and
relaxed and it was very social to spend time with her and chop
things ... She used to call herself a peasant cook.
My step-grandmother Monique brought in a new element to it
and I got more into measuring things and following things and
following recipes ... Monique taught me how to make pastry and
bake more ... From her I learned more exact cooking and to enjoy
baking and making pastry and cakes.
It was that balance between very peasant and made-up cooking
and that much more refined exact chemistry of cooking. I like
the balance between the two. I lie somewhere in the middle.
Q: What are some of the favorite meals that you cook for
your family?
A: It changes. I think (about) who I am cooking for and then
I will make the meal around them and what I think their favorite
foods are. So if I am cooking for my kids I would probably make
something with a more Italian feel to it, a big pasta dish with
lots of tomato sauce and fresh basil roughly broken up on top.
If I was doing more of a dinner party with friends I might do a
soup to start with and maybe a quiche or risotto and bake
something for dessert.
Cheese and Eggplant Oven Bake (serves four)
4 tablespoons light olive oil
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
14.5 ounce can chopped tomatoes
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1 tablespoon dried mixed herbs, plus a pinch set aside for
the olive oil mixture
sea salt and black pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon soy sauce
2 medium eggplants, sliced crosswise into discs 13 inch
thick
3 ounces soft goat cheese or chopped mozzarella
4 ounces goat Cheddar or sharp Cheddar, grated
handful fresh basil leaves (if available), roughly chopped
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
First make the tomato sauce. In a medium heavy bottomed
saucepan heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil and gently saute
the chopped onion until softened and slightly golden brown,
about 8 minutes. Then stir in the garlic, canned tomatoes,
tomato paste, mixed herbs, a small pinch of sea salt, and some
black pepper. Simmer gently for 20 minutes, stirring often,
until the sauce has thickened. Set aside.
In a small bowl combine the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive
oil, the soy sauce, and the pinch of mixed herbs. Lightly brush
both sides of each eggplant slice with the olive oil mixture.
Saute the slices in batches in a large non-stick frying pan over
medium heat, cooking for 3-4 minutes on each side, until golden
brown.
Spread a third of the tomato sauce over the bottom of a
medium baking dish. Arrange a layer of eggplant slices over the
sauce and then spoon 1 teaspoon of tomato sauce over each
eggplant disc. Scatter crumbled pieces of the soft goat cheese
over the disc, followed by a layer of eggplant. Spoon the
remaining tomato sauce over the eggplant slices and, finally,
scatter the basil leaves and grated Cheddar over the top.
Bake for 15-20 minutes, until the tomato sauce is bubbling
and the cheese is lightly brown on top.
