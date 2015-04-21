By Junko Fujita
TOKYO, April 21 Chef Yoshihiro Narisawa, the
owner of Narisawa, serves sake with his dishes because he
believes the finest local ingredients go well with the local
alcoholic drink.
Narisawa, ranked among the top restaurants in the world and
considered Tokyo's finest French eatery, serves more than 60
types of sake with the dishes on its menu.
Dishes for an early spring include Akazaebi, or langoustine
shrimp, with various green peas and petals of rucola flowers and
viola. Tempura of butterbur buds and udo, a wild spring green,
are added for bitterness.
The dish has five flavors, saltiness, sweetness, acidity and
umami, which comes from the essence of konbu, or kelp. Tomato
essence adds umami as well as acidity.
Narisawa's sommelier director, Yoshinobu Kimura, pairs the
dish with junmai daiginjo sake, which has a crisp and refreshing
flavor to match the lactic acid in the shrimp. The sake helps to
prolong the aftertaste of the dish.
Q: Why do you serve sake at your restaurants?
A: Because we are in Japan and almost all the ingredients we
use, except chocolate, coffee and peppers, are all from Japan
... Ingredients go the best with alcoholic beverages that are
from the same areas.
Although sake is popular overseas, it's not properly taken
care of, just like when the Japanese people started drinking
wine. There is little attention to quality control, and prices
for sake are inconsistent. I have pride in myself that I am
running a restaurant that represents Japan, so I want my
customers to try quality sake in the right way.
Q: How do you source your ingredients?
A: I use ingredients which are the best at a certain time.
That means I adjust myself to what farms can provide us. I don't
ask them to produce what I want. I do not go to Tsukiji market.
I buy ingredients directly from local farmers and fishermen, and
I visit local cities almost every week.
Q: How can sake be superior to wine?
A: I am not sure how sake can be superior to wine, but I
would say sake pairs with Japanese meals the best. It's a matter
of compatibility.
Q: How do you choose sake?
A: Basically I choose breweries that are doing the right
things. By that I mean that they do not use pesticide growing
rice for sake, for example. Not only sake, I choose condiments
with that standard.
