praises of a more gracious world, where invitations are
handwritten, brunch begins at 12:15 sharp, and asparagus is
fingered, not forked.
Chef Christine E. Nunn includes 125 recipes in "The Preppy
Cookbook," from meat loaf to macaroni and cheese and shuns the
trendy for the tried and true.
"Preppies are people who like the classics," said first-time
author Nunn, executive chef of Grange restaurant in Westwood,
New Jersey. "Like that Brooks Brothers navy blazer you can wear
for 20 years."
To the manner born, Nunn, a graduate of the Culinary
Institute of America, is also a loyal member of her local Junior
League, charitable women's organizations aimed at improving
their communities.
The 49-year-old spoke to Reuters about a blue-blooded
American lifestyle where Gin and Tonic is the drink, condensed
soup is a "mother sauce" and proper etiquette is just good
sense.
Q: How did you learn to cook?
A: I grew up eating well. My mother watched Julia Child
every day and that's what we would have for dinner a night or
two later. I grew up eating shad roe and thinking it was meat.
Q: Why did you write this book?
A: It was always percolating, but cooking, catering and the
restaurant got in the way. And I also thought, everybody today
is becoming a foodie, into all these exotic ingredients. I
wanted to bring a lot of the basic recipes to the forefront.
Q: Who is it aimed at?
A: It's for anyone looking for simple recipes that are tried
and true, and people who like a good laugh and like a good
cocktail.
Q: What's always in a preppy pantry?
A: Absolutely Wheat Thins and Triscuits, olives for
martinis, a jar or two of mayonnaise, and definitely condensed
soup. And elbow macaroni, just in case. You won't see penne or
tagliatelle.
Q: You include etiquette tips; how seriously do you take
them?
A: They were written tongue in cheek but they're absolutely
true to life. They're all just a way to be civil and polite. I
will pick up my asparagus with my hand and I will send a formal
thank you note.
Q: Why do you include cocktails?
A: A Dark and Stormy, an Old Fashioned, a Bloody (Bloody
Mary), a Gin and Tonic are classically prep. The Pimm's Cup is a
delicious drink given to me by my (business) partner who worked
at Wimbledon.
Q: Do you have advice for entertaining?
A: Keep it simple. I think people are overly stressed by
doing more and more exotic ingredients and difficult techniques
when really, if you know the basic technique you can experiment
with flavors and ingredients.
Q: Why emulate the preppy lifestyle?
A: It's just a nice return to a gentle, polite time where you
have conversation instead of text on your iPhone, where you get
back to a basic, simple, slightly elegant way of life.
Q: Do you still live like that?
A: I'm a chef, there's nothing elegant about that anymore.
But I do wear Lilly Pulitzer prints instead of chef pants. And
I'll zip up to my lake house on the weekend.
Lobster Rolls - makes 4
2 bay leaves
2 1-1/4-pound lobsters
1/2 cup good-quality mayonnaise
1 stalk celery, finely chopped
Juice of 1/2 lemon
2 tablespoons salted butter, softened
4 New England (called top-split) hot dog buns, such as
Arnold's
Have a large bowl of ice water ready that is big enough to
fit the lobsters next to the stove.
In a large stockpot with a lid, bring 8 quarts of water to a
boil over high heat. Add the bay leaves and lobsters and let the
water return to the boil. Cover, reduce to a simmer for 15
minutes. With tongs, transfer the lobsters to the bowl of ice
water. Let cool.
Remove the lobster meat from the shells, making sure you get
every bit. If you have never cracked a lobster, begin by
twisting the tail from the body. Remove the tail and check the
bottom fin for any meat left. Remove the large vein and any
green (tamale) or bright red (roe) sacs. Twist the claws and
knuckles at the base of body and crack with a nutcracker. Use a
skewer or any thin sharp object to get every bit of that knuckle
meat out. The claws and knuckles have the sweetest, most tender
meat.
Cut the meat into generous chunks, leaving the claws intact
to top each roll with.
