By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 23 Israeli-born chef Yotam
Ottolenghi serves up tips to jazz up vegetarian dishes in his
newest, best-selling cookbook, "Plenty More."
In the book, his fourth, Ottolenghi focuses on techniques
like braising and roasting to extract flavors. He also showcases
spices and condiments from Asia, Middle East and North Africa.
The 46-year-old chef and certified Pilates instructor, who
lives in London and owns four restaurants, spoke to Reuters
about the book, cooking techniques, and how to get children to
eat more vegetables.
Q: Where did you find the inspirations for "Plenty More"?
A: What inspires me week to week can vary in all directions:
something I have tasted and want to experiment with myself,
something I've read about which piques my interest or something
a chef in the Ottolenghi delis or restaurants has brought to the
menu which I want to share with the home cook.
Other times I will just see something in the grocers which I
haven't used for a while and that will spark an urge to bring it
to the test kitchen and have a play.
Q: What are some under-used cooking techniques to bring out
the flavors in vegetables?
A: Some vegetables which people tend to boil really would
benefit from roasting instead. Brussels sprouts, for example,
can change from something a bit bitter, when boiled, to being a
vegetable which is beautifully sweet and caramelized when they
are roasted in a hot oven having been tossed in olive oil.
On the other hand, the delicacy and lightness of vegetables
which tend to get roasted, slices of eggplant, for example, can
benefit from steaming, which result in something very different
from the 'meaty' slices of the vegetable you get from roasting.
Q: What are some of ingredients you have featured in the
book which have become your favorites?
A: I adore miso, tamarind paste made from a block of
tamarind pulp and tahini paste. Kashk, a dried fermented yogurt,
and the crunchy Cretan Dakos rusks, oven-dried crispbreads, are
also favorites.
Q: What are your tips to encourage children to eat more
vegetables?
A: Eating your greens should be something to enjoy, rather
than endure, so making them taste delicious is a good place to
start. Laughter is also useful. If shaping the carrot and peas
into a face on the plate works, with crazy broccoli hair, then
that's all good.
