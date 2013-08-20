By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 20 In his fourth book,
"Greenmarket to Gotham," Alfred Portale pays homage to local
farmers who he believes helped drive the long-running success of
his Manhattan restaurant, Gotham Bar & Grill.
In what he dubbed a "recipe journal," the award-winning chef
who is considered a pioneer of new American cuisine chose dishes
from Gotham's summer greenmarket menu of the past three years.
Buffalo-born Portale spoke to Reuters about relationships
with local farmers and tips on becoming a great chef:
Q: Where did the idea of this "recipe journal" come from?
A: Several years ago, we had a long and close relationship
with many of the farms in the Union Square market two blocks
away. The restaurant got involved with the initiative Grow NYC.
They support community gardens; it's a nice organization. We
decided to ally with the farmers in Union Square by offering a
program which we called Greenmarket to Gotham. Essentially we
chose 12 farms and we created 12 vegetarian menus highlighting
produce, fruits and et cetera that are specific to that grower.
It was such an enormous success, we are in our fourth season
now. There's been so much traction since we began. People were
asking for recipes, so we decided to chronicle the last couple
of years in this dining journal we are calling it and picked the
highlights of the last several years.
Q: In what ways has this program changed you as a chef and
how you create dishes for Gotham?
A: It had a profound effect on the way we build our dishes -
not so much the appetizers, because they are generally a soup or
some sort of salad so that's not such a reach. But to build an
all-vegetarian entrée, there are all the perils to build an
entrée to begin with anyway. That's why a lot of chefs are
moving toward small plates; it's much easier to use one or two
ingredients as the star ... We began utilizing skills and
techniques in our proteins and applying them to some of our
vegetarian dishes. Like you confit the vegetables, sous-vide,
slow cooking, roasting, grilling. So we use a lot of our
existing techniques and apply them to vegetables and grains for
that matter. It's an interesting process, it's really forced us
to think creatively in a different way.
Q: What do you want readers to take away from this book?
A: It works on so many levels. Highlighting the farm is
always a good thing. They don't often get the attention they
deserve. Also it draws attention to the restaurant for doing
something modern and different. That's always a good thing when
you are a 28-year-old restaurant.
Q: How have things in New York's dining scene changed since
you started out as a chef?
A: Things are always changing. It was very different 25
years ago. Within the last several years, you have seen the rise
of social media and all the reality cooking shows. They have
fueled a much greater appreciation for good food and
ingredients. I think it's a real positive thing. It elevates
your customer base, therefore it raises the bar for our chefs.
As a restaurant that's been around for awhile, we need of
course to do more to adapt. We need to do more modern ways of
doing promotions. We spend a lot of time on our website, on our
Facebook page. We have a whole social media program.
Q: How do you divide time between the kitchen and promoting
your restaurants?
A: I have always worn several different hats here. I'm still
very, very active in the kitchen and the creation of the dishes
and menus. I'm in the kitchen during service most nights. I have
a restaurant in Miami and I'm there every month... And I have
always been active in the promoting of the restaurant. It's part
of any chef's or restaurateur's job.
Q: What is your advice for aspiring chefs?
A: The path chefs of my generation took is very different
than today's chefs. For us, it was a long internship and
externship of many hours toiling away working in the best
kitchens. It was a long process. I think getting a great
culinary education today is every bit as valuable as when I was
starting out. You go two years to a culinary institute, you are
committed to the profession. You certainly learn whether it's
something you enjoy ... Also, experience as much food and travel
as you can. That's what I did. I spent a whole year traveling
around France, eating at different restaurants and going to
different markets. The more experience you have, the better.
Recipe
Blueberries with Sweet Corn Cake and Yogurt
For Sweet Corn Cake
1 cup butter
1 1/4 cups sugar
2 eggs
4 egg yolks
1/2 cup milk
2 cups all-purpose flour
1-1/4 cups corn meal
2 tsp baking powder
2 tsp fleur de sel
2 cups cleaned sweet corn kernels, puréed
In a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, cream butter and
sugar and slowly add the eggs and yolks. Alternate the milk
and combined dry ingredients into the mix. Add corn purée. Place
on a full-size sheet pan and spread out to approximately
1/2-inch thick. Bake at 350 degree Fahrenheit for 10 to 15
minutes.
For Glazed Blueberries
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup water
2 pints blueberries
2 tbsp lemon juice
In a medium saucepan, bring the sugar and water to a rapid
boil. When the boiling sugar thickens, fold in the blueberries
and stir. Deglaze with the lemon juice and pour onto a small
sheet pan or plate to cool.
For Vanilla Yogurt
1 vanilla bean
Two 6-oz plain yogurts
With a paring knife, split vanilla pod in half lengthwise
and remove the seeds by scraping with the back of the knife. In
a small mixing bowl, whisk the yogurt with the vanilla.
To Assemble
Place two tablespoons of yogurt on the plate and spoon drag.
Cut a circular piece of corn cake and place it over the yogurt.
Spoon blueberries over the cake. Garnish with fresh cilantro.
