NEW YORK Jan 6 Celebrity chef and television
personality Jason Roberts hopes to persuade even the most
time-pressed, budget-conscious eater to think beyond
pre-packaged food with his new cookbook.
With more than 100 recipes, "Good Food -- Fast!: Deliciously
Healthy Gluten-Free Meals for People on the Go" takes aim at the
notion that good food takes time.
"Most of us are under the thumb of time and schedules,"
Roberts said. "The idea was to come up with quick and simple
recipes that you can cook in the comfort of your own home."
The 40-year-old New Zealand native and former host of the
television show "The Chew" spoke about cutting his teeth on
French cuisine in Australia and his first cooking job at
Kentucky Fried Chicken.
Q: Why did you write a gluten-free book?
A: I have an intolerance for gluten, but the focus of the
book is not what you can't eat but what you can eat.
Q: Can you describe your approach in the book?
A: Less is more, ... that's something that comes with time
and wisdom. As I've gotten older I've learned to encourage
people (away) from the notion that food is either good or
healthy, never both. I believe food can be good and healthy and
quick and simple.
Q: What was your culinary education?
A: My background is classical French. When I was 17 I moved
to Australia and started my career. The first job I could get
was at KFC. I started my apprenticeship in Tex-Mex, then moved
on to Bistro Moncur in Sydney, where I really cut my teeth.
Q: What's always in your pantry?
A: I always have gluten-free rolled oats. I use it for
breakfast and as binding for bread. I have staples like any
other chef: sea salt, good olive oil. ... Outside of that I use
chia seeds as binding agents and sources of soluble fiber.
Q: What are your tips for the home cook?
A: Be confident. Food comes out better when you're confident
with it. Food can be very forgiving. Ingredients can be
forgiving. Just try to eat healthy and use as many colors as you
can. Also, be conscious of what is in your fridge and cupboard.
Eating well is not as hard as you think unless you leave it to
chance.
