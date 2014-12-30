By Richard Leong
NEW YORK Dec 30 American celebrity chefs John
Besh and Aaron Sanchez took their version of modern Mexican
flavors to New Orleans when they opened a Johnny Sanchez
restaurant in the city known for its Creole cuisine.
It is their second Johnny Sanchez eatery and features
Sanchez's twists on tacos and familiar Mexican fares using local
produce and seafood procured by Besh.
The first Johnny Sanchez opened earlier this year at the
Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore.
Besh, 46, who operates nine restaurants, and Texas-born
Sanchez, 38, who recently opened Paloma in Stamford,
Connecticut, spoke to Reuters about their friendship and how
they run their business.
Q: How was Johnny Sanchez conceived?
Besh: I met Aaron 20 some years ago in New Orleans. We
started taco parties for fundraising. After a few of them, I
said, "Hey this is a lot of fun. Why don't we do something
together?"
Q: What can one expect to eat there?
Sanchez: There are a lot of elements of Louisiana food
that's similar to Mexico commuting around food. We are not doing
one dish that's Creole and another Mexican. We are taking a lot
of classics and doing our twists to them. There is some
authenticity behind it, but we are not doing fusion here.
Q: What is a representative dish?
Sanchez: A carnita taco is a traditional dish of the
Yucatan. We are taking Yucatan flavors from another part of
Mexico, which is achiote (seeds from a shrub). You add the
crispy pork belly in the sauce and serve it with a pineapple
salsa.
Q: Were there competing visions?
Besh: I'm trying to refine things and he wants to leave
things real and rustic. We have cooked together often enough so
he knows where I'm at and where I want to go with something. I
trust him with these big bold flavors and ideas.
Q: How are you two running the second restaurant?
Besh: We own equal amounts of the business. I will be there
a lot more often because it is right down the street from where
I live. Aaron is here at least once a month. I will take more of
a day-to-day role.
Sanchez: I am trying to move to New Orleans come springtime.
I plan to split my time in New Orleans and the East Coast.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)