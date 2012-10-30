By Richard Leong
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 30 Japanese-born chef Hiroko
Shimbo shows making your own miso sauces and stocks with kelp
and dashi is an easy, versatile way to bring her country's
flavors to U.S. homes in her third book, "Hiroko's American
Kitchen."
She also consults food companies and U.S. restaurants on her
country's cuisine, including Iconic Hand Rolls in New York,
which opened earlier this year.
Shimbo, who now lives in the Big Apple, spoke to Reuters
about her approach to add Japanese flair with American
ingredients and how she created her "super" sauce.
Q: Why did you come up with the approach of using sauces and
stocks to introduce Japanese flavors for American home cooks?
A: "I came up with two stocks and four sauces in order to
save time and simplify the process of my daily Japanese meal
preparation in my own home kitchen. By having a batch of stocks
and sauces stored in the freezer and refrigerator, I could
prepare meals much faster.
"Also, by using these basic stocks and sauces my dishes
became consistent flavorwise every time. I love that. And then I
started using more readily available American ingredients to
cook with my Japanese stocks and sauces. The result was the
expansion of Japanese recipes that have the feel and appeal of
traditional American cooking."
Q: How did you develop the idea of a super sauce?
A: "There are super sauce-like convenient sauces on the
market, which have been produced and sold by Japanese food
companies for a long time. These convenience sauce products
usually play only one or two roles ... my super sauce plays
multiple roles, producing a wide variety of dishes. My super
sauce can be the base for hot or cold broth and sauce for
Japanese noodles, for ponzu sauce, for tempura dipping sauce,
for marinade, for flavoring base for simmering and braising
vegetables, meat and fish."
Q: You recommend a quick rinse of the meat you brown, then
braise. Most American chefs would say you are washing out the
flavor. Why?
A: "People always throw me this question when I show this
technique to chefs and cooks. Quickly rinsing the browned meat
only removes excess oil, charred bits and unpleasant blood mixed
meat juice, which are on the surface of the meat. You have to do
this rinsing process in the proper way. A quick rinse is a very
quick operation. After removing the meat from the skillet with
your tongs, you submerge the meat quickly into the boiling water
and do 'swish-swash' for two seconds or so. If you submerge is
any longer, that is when you loose the flavor of the meat in the
water. By going through this technique, the broth in which meat
is braised later has a clean appearance and a clear flavor in
the end. The meat also has cleaner flavor. In this way you can
appreciate the true flavor of the meat.
Q: Compare modern home cooking in Japan and the modern home
cooking in United States.
A: "Today in Japan, younger generation home cooks love to
take the short-cut approach. Instead of making dashi from
scratch, they use powdered dashi many of which has MSG
(monosodium glutamate) added. There are natural types as well.
The lengthy preparations of Grandma's dishes are long-gone, or
they use shortened methods by using handy sauces. Younger
generation home cooks in Japan love to cook diverse meals -
Chinese, Korean, South East Asian, Italian, French, Middle
Eastern, Indian...They are much more exposed to foreign foods
than the generation before. And many of the ingredients to
prepare these foreign cuisines are pretty readily available
today in Japan. In American home cooking today I think the same
trend is going on."
Q: Who inspired you to cook when you were growing up?
A: "My mother. My father was a surgeon and we lived in a
clinic house, which had patient quarters. My father operated on
patients frequently and they ended up staying in our patient
quarters. My mother cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner, 365 days
a year, for our family, the two nurses who stayed with us and my
father's patients, except when there were no patients staying
with us and we could go out to eat in restaurants. She was the
daughter of a doctor and was brought up with a rich food
culture. She is a very good cook. I grew up seeing my mother
always in the kitchen. In the kitchen, while she was cooking and
later, while eating together, she always shared with us her
childhood food memories and stories related to the meal on the
table at that particular time. Eating well and cooking food good
for our health became a very important part of my life."
RECIPE
SAKE-BRAISED SHORT RIBS (Makes 6 servings)
7 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce)
5 tablespoons honey
3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon red pepper flakes
5 to 5-1/2 pounds bone-in short ribs (about 6 whole bones)
2 tablespoons canola oil or vegetable oil
1 cup sake (rice wine)
2 cups kelp stock (see below) or low-sodium vegetable stock
2 tablespoons sugar
1 bunch Swiss chard with white stems (about 1 pound)
6 cipollini onions, peeled
12 prunes
1 tablespoon rice vinegar
6 cherry tomatoes
Crusty bread, for serving
In a large bowl, combine 6 tablespoons of the soy sauce, the
honey, Worcestershire sauce, and red pepper flakes. Add the
short ribs to the sauce and marinate for 2 hours.
Heat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit. Bring a medium pot
of water to a boil. Remove the short ribs from the marinade and
wipe them with paper towels, reserving the marinade. Place the
canola oil in a large skillet over medium heat and add half the
meat. Cook the ribs until all sides are golden brown, 4 to 6
minutes total. Transfer the browned short ribs to a sieve, and
lower the ribs into the boiling water. Quickly swish the ribs in
the water and remove them, discarding the water after both
batches of ribs have been cooked and washed.
Combine the sake and stock in a large pot over medium heat
and bring it to a simmer. Add the sugar and the ribs (in a
single layer) and bring the mixture to a gentle boil. Cover the
pot with a lid, transfer it to the oven, and cook the short ribs
for 1 hour.
Cut the Swiss chard in half lengthwise along the center of
the stems, and then crosswise into 2-inch slices. Bring a medium
pot of salted water to a boil. Add the Swiss chard and cook for
1 minute. With a slotted spoon, transfer the Swiss chard to a
colander to drain and air-dry. Add the cipollini onions to the
boiling water and cook for 2 minutes. With a slotted spoon,
transfer the onions to the colander with the Swiss chard.
Remove the pot of short ribs from the oven and transfer it
to the stove top. Add the reserved marinade to the pot and cook,
covered, over medium-low heat for 15 minutes. Add the prunes and
cipollini onions and cook for 15 minutes longer. Toward the end
of the cooking time, taste the cooking liquid and, if desired,
add the remaining 1 tablespoon soy sauce.
Remove the beef, prunes, and onions from the cooking liquid
and place them in a bowl. Transfer the cooking liquid into a
gravy separator to remove the excess fat. Return the cooking
liquid to the pot (you will have about 2 cups) and add the
vinegar. Cook the liquid over medium heat, uncovered, until it
is reduced to two-thirds of its previous volume. Return the
short rib , prunes, and onions to the pot, and add the Swiss
chard and tomatoes. Cook the short ribs and vegetables, covered,
over low heat for 5 minutes, or until the ribs and vegetables
are heated through. Divide the meat and vegetables among dinner
plates and pour the remaining cooking liquid over them. Serve
the dish with crusty bread.
KELP STOCK (Makes 8 cups)
1 ounce kelp (two 4 by 7-inch sheets)
8 cups cold water
Wipe the kelp with a moist, clean towel to remove any sand
or impurities. Do not wipe off the white mannite powder.
Place the water and kelp in a large pot over medium heat.
Heat the water until it reaches 140 degree Fahrenheit. Adjust
the heat to carefully maintain the 140 degree F temperature and
cook for 1 hour.
Remove the kelp from the water and reserve for a second
stock preparation.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by Paul Casciato)