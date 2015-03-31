By Richard Leong
A former scientist and a
blues guitar fan were among the 11 most promising chefs in the
United States named by Food & Wine magazine on Tuesday.
Kate Button, the executive chef at Curate in Asheville,
North Carolina, who once aspired to a career in neuroscience,
and music lover Bryce Shuman, of the Michelin star eatery Betony
in New York City, both made the annual list compiled by the
magazine.
Other chefs who made the cut span from across the United
States and showcase cuisines ranging from cutting-edge dishes to
Southern comfort food.
"This year's best new chefs mark an even further evolution
of the craft of cooking," said Dana Cowin, the magazine's
editor-in-chief. "Each member of the class of 2015 has a strong,
clear, authentic and distinct point of view."
Chef Jake Bickelhaupt won praise for his tasting menu at
Chicago's 42 Grams restaurant, which won two Michelin stars last
year, and Ori Menashe's Bestia in Los Angeles was noted for its
fresh pasta and more than 60 different forms of house-made
charcuterie.
Previous chefs on the closely watched list have achieved
national success and won James Beard awards, the most
prestigious U.S. culinary prize.
The magazine included chef Tim Maslow at Ribelle in
Brookline, Massachusetts, for the global touches he adds to his
Italian menu, such as congee, a Chinese rice porridge.
Zoi Antonitsas was cited for the Italian and Mediterranean
flavors fused in the cuisine at the seafood restaurant Westward
in Seattle and Carlos Salgado was noted for his "Chicano
Cuisine" at Taco Maria in Costa Mesa, California.
Food & Wine Magazine also recognized chefs Michael Fojtasek
and Grae Nonas for their versions of hush puppies, grits and
gravy and other Southern dishes at Olamaie in Austin, Texas,
while the Midwest region was represented by Jonathan Brooks and
Jim Christiansen.
Brooks' Milktooth in Indianapolis features twists on
breakfast food that include pancakes and udon, while
Christiansen's Heyday in Minneapolis showcases seasonal, modern
American dishes.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Richard Chang)