NEW YORK Dec 3 Veteran food writer James Villas
likes to say he was raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a
cast-iron skillet in his hand.
In "Southern Fried: More than 150 recipes for crab cakes,
fried chicken, hush puppies and more," Villas, who was food and
wine editor of Town & Country magazine for 27 years, pays homage
to the cuisine he learned at his mother's knee.
"There's no food that people love more than fried food,"
said Villas, "and we Southerners do it right: beautiful and dry
and crispy and wonderful."
Villas is the author of some 17 cookbooks, including the
James Beard award-winning "Pig: King of the Southern Table."
The 75-year-old spoke from his home in East Hampton, Long
Island, about the do's and don'ts of frying, why it is close to
a religion in the South, and how Southern comfort foods are
turning up in the swankiest New York restaurants.
Q: Why did you write this book?
A: The style of cooking that typifies Southern cuisine like
nothing else is fried food ... The type of food that we're
condemned for, the type of food that people say is going to
cause the end of the earth, but the type of food that we love
the most and that we were all raised on.
Q: Why is Southern fried food vilified?
A: There's so much bad fried food. But we in the South were
raised being taught how to fry food correctly: how to deal with
oil, how to deal with high smoking points, how to deal with lard
and bacon grease. We learned from the very beginning. That's why
frying is such a religion in the South.
Q: How did the South come to specialize in fried food?
A: I think probably the original reason is historical: 350
years, or however long ago, we were not a rich nation, and it
was the easiest and cheapest way to produce food. There's
nothing easier than getting a big pot of lard and dropping food
in.
Q: Are restaurant chefs rediscovering fried foods?
A: Fried food is becoming very trendy. It's everywhere,
partly because Southern cuisine has just taken over this
country. Major chefs are learning about fried okra, hush puppies
(cornbread balls), fritters, and rings and balls and croquettes
and donuts and hashes.
Q: What are some common misconceptions surrounding fried
food?
A: Most common is that fried food is heavy, greasy, soggy,
and unhealthy. It is, if it's not done properly.
Q: What do people commonly do wrong?
A: Everybody today is trying to find a reason to use olive
oil. Well, that's one of the fats you do not use to fry foods
with. You want a good peanut oil, canola, soybean, corn, or
safflower. It has to have a very high smoking point. Generally
if you fry anything at 365 degrees F (185 degrees C) or above,
you'll have virtually no absorption of fat and grease, maybe a
teaspoon at most. That's the reason fried food is so crusty on
the outside and wonderfully moist on the inside. And that's why
frying is also a very quick style of cooking, or should be.
Q: What's in your pantry?
A: A million things: Tabasco sauce, and you've got to have
buttermilk if you do a lot of fried foods. That's very Southern.
And onions, green peppers and parsley: That's the holy trinity
... One of the greatest things to cook with is lard. Lard
produces the lightest food in the world. There is nothing like
chicken that has been fried in lard, with just a little bacon
grease. You talk about good.
Fried Chicken Drumettes Parmesan (makes four or five
servings)
12 to 15 chicken wings
1 cup all-purpose flour
12 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon paprika
12 teaspoon dry mustard
14 teaspoon dried oregano, crumbled
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
1 cup milk
Peanut oil for deep frying
To prepare the chicken wings, remove and discard the tips,
separate the first and second joints with a sharp knife, and set
the pieces aside.
In a shallow baking dish, combine the flour, cheese,
paprika, mustard, oregano, and salt and pepper and stir till
well blended.
Dip the chicken pieces in the milk, dredge in the flour
mixture, tapping off excess flour, and place on a plate.
In a deep fryer, electric frypan, or Dutch oven, heat about
2 inches of oil to 365°F on a deep-fat thermometer. Fry the
chicken pieces in batches for 8 minutes, turn with tongs, fry
till golden brown, 6 to 8 minutes longer, and drain on paper
towels.
Serve the drumettes hot or at room temperature.
If the wings are especially meaty, they may require a minute
or so longer in the fat, but be careful not to fry them so much
that the interiors dry out. Feel free to experiment with various
herbs and spices in this recipe.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Jan Paschal)