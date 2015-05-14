ROME, May 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new picture
book aims to help show the nearly 100 million children who
labour on farms how best to handle the toxic pesticides many are
exposed to in their work.
The book, launched on Wednesday by two U.N. agencies, comes
in four languages. The easy-to-follow pictures are adapted for
audiences in eastern Europe, the Caucasus, Asia and Latin
America.
"The colourful illustrations are built on local knowledge
and refer to very concrete and real situations," Food and
Agriculture Organization official Christine Fuell said in a
statement.
"They also appeal to children, raising their own awareness
of the risks posed by pesticides." The English title of the book
is "Protect Children from Pesticides."
Nearly 100 million boys and girls between the ages of five
and 17 work on farms, according to the International Labour
Organization (ILO).
Many are directly exposed to toxic pesticides while working;
others come into contact with them when playing outside or
through the food they eat, the ILO said.
The book will be distributed to rural teachers, farm workers
and producer organisations to help reduce the risks and identify
signs of toxic exposure when it happens.
In the book, one image marked "danger" shows a woman and
child with sores on their arms and legs, pouring pesticides onto
crops out of plastic bowls with no protective gear.
"Do not let children clean equipment used to apply
pesticides," one page reads in large text.
"Ensure that food grown where pesticides have been used is
washed thoroughly before cooking or eating," reads another,
above a picture of a women washing vegetables in a big bowl.
Children are particularly vulnerable to pesticide exposure
as their organs are less able than those of adults to detoxify
the chemicals, the FAO reported.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Tim Pearce)