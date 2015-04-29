BAMAKO, Mali, April 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - On the
green banks of the Niger River in downtown Bamako alongside
heavily guarded foreign hotels, a group of urban farmers busily
weed and water vegetables on some of Mali's prime real-estate.
The "guerrilla growers" do not own the land they're
cultivating but property rules aren't stopping them from trying
to feed themselves in one of the world's poorest countries.
In North America and Europe "guerrilla gardening" usually
means an act of political protest against industrialised food
production or a lack of green space but in Bamako and across
Africa the growing trend for urban gardens is about survival.
"We don't worry about being forced off the land," said
Bakary Diarra, a large balding man in his mid-fifties, as he
rested in the shade, taking a break from pulling weeds. "We are
occupying it."
Diarra's crops grow in the shadow of an abandoned luxury
hotel, financed by Libyan investors before that country
descended into civil war. Goats munch on garbage strewn around
the river banks as local women wash their cloths and chat.
The small group of farmers working on a series of plots use
makeshift plastic hoses to pump water from the Niger River onto
their rows of broccoli, cabbage and other green vegetables.
With the hotel bankrupt, this land now belongs to the
government of this West African country, Diarra said, and he
doesn't expect to be forced off anytime soon.
Unlawful gardens like this are a common site across Bamako,
the capital of Mali with a population of nearly two million,
with landless farmers growing vegetables and raising animals on
abandoned construction sites, idle terrain close to the river
and other bits of vacant land.
Sometimes people steal their vegetables, Diarra said, but
they can still make some money and have fresh food to eat.
URBAN NECESSITY
Across Africa, informal growing operations are expected to
become more crucial in the coming years. The continent's urban
population is set to top 700 million by 2030 up from 400 million
today and 53 million in 1960, according to the U.N.'s Food and
Agriculture Organization (FAO).
It's difficult to know how much food is produced in
"guerrilla gardens" as they aren't part of the formal economy,
but the trend of urban farming is growing across the continent.
More than one million people in Lagos, a fifth of the
population in Nigeria's biggest city, grow urban gardens,
according to the FAO.
Almost half of urban households in Cameroon, a third in
Malawi, a quarter in Ghana and one in ten in Nigeria grow such
gardens.
In Kibera, the largest slum in the Kenyan capital Nairobi,
11,000 residents grow enough vegetables for themselves and to
pay their rent through what are known locally as "sack gardens".
About 80 percent of Mali's workforce is employed in fishing
or farming, according to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency,
so the country should be able to feed itself, experts said.
But hunger seems to be getting worse. After three droughts
in a decade, about 1.8 million people in a population of 15
million aren't getting enough to eat, according to the U.N.'s
World Food Programme (WFP) which runs aid projects across Mali.
In the desert north, grappling with an expanding desert and
ongoing insurgency, 40 percent of the population don't know
where their next meal is coming from, the WFP said on its
website.
Some farmers find this situation perplexing.
"It's difficult to understand how we have a hunger problem,"
said Diarra, who works several different jobs, including urban
farming, to make ends meet.
"The Niger River should be a gold mine for us ... but we
need a comprehensive agriculture plan."
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)