ROME, March 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Infighting
between competing government departments has weakened the
world's ability to tackle droughts, a U.N. official said as
scientists meet at an international conference in Mexico this
week to discuss desertification.
Most governments do not have a separate ministry to handle
issues related to water, droughts or land management, said
Mohamed Bazza, a senior water resource officer for the U.N. Food
and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
Responses to expanding deserts and lack of rainfall usually
need to be coordinated by several ministries that often compete
for funding, power and influence at the expense of preserving
the land and effectively addressing the problem, he said.
"Getting prepared for a drought requires integration
(between various government agencies)," Bazza told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation. "This collaboration has usually been
lacking."
Australia and a few U.S. states have good plans to deal with
expanding deserts and droughts, he said, while other countries
including Mexico, Brazil, Turkey and Morocco are starting to
improve their responses.
Globally, desertification affects 250 million people and a
third of the earth's land surface - more than 4 billion
hectares, said a statement released ahead of a four-day meeting
of scientists discussing the U.N. Convention to Combat
Desertification (UNCCD) in Cancun, Mexico.
Africa is most impacted by desertification, the U.N. says,
with two-thirds of the continent's territory classified as
desert or drylands.
As climate change pushes deserts to expand in Africa, an
estimated 60 million people are expected to migrate from parched
lands in sub-Saharan Africa to north Africa and Europe in the
next 20 years, it said.
About half of the world's recent armed conflicts were at
least partially caused by environmental factors, the UNCCD
reported. Many analysts believe global warming will intensify
violent strife.
"The situation is expected to get worse by all (climate
change) models," Bazza said. "The desert is extending very few
countries have the right integrated policies to prepare for
drought or to manage it after it occurs."
