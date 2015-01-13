ROME, Jan 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Packaging made
from recycled crustacean shells could reduce the need for
plastic wrappings to preserve fresh vegetables, reduce oil
consumption and give food a longer shelf-life, a Spanish study
said.
Chitosan, a bioplastic made by isolating organic matter from
shrimp shells, helped preserve the shelf-life of baby carrots,
said the study, published in the journal Postharvest Biology and
Technology.
"You can almost double the shelf-life of carrots with
chitosan," said Koro de la Caba, a professor of Chemical
Engineering at the University of the Basque Country, who wrote
the study.
"It is edible and better for the environment than plastics,"
and the coating can't be tasted, she said. Consumers could buy
vegetables from a farmers' market and spray them with chitosan
to make them last longer in the fridge - if the product could be
mass produced effectively.
The study "Quality attributes of map packaged ready-to-eat
baby carrots by using chitosan-based coatings" showed that food
waste can be a value-added product, once technologies for
processing and refining it become economically viable on a large
scale.
Chitosan, which can be applied as a spray or dip directly
onto fresh vegetables, or as a form of thin packaging, remains
more expensive than plastic wrappings.
More research is needed to improve the refining process and
reduce the amount of electricity used in manufacturing chitosan,
she said, following a meeting with Spanish companies on Tuesday.
"The sustainability aspect is attracting interest from
consumers and thus manufacturers," Caba told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation. "But the economic aspect is still considered most
relevant by companies."
The low cost of oil - the key ingredient of plastic - could
slow development of chitosan products, as companies have less
incentive to change their approach to packaging and preserving
food.
There has not yet been large-scale investment in improving
manufacturing of the crustacean-based product, she said.
Humans produce 300 million tonnes of plastic per year and
recycle only about 3 percent, according to Harvard University's
Wyss Institute. The remaining 97 percent is dumped in landfills
and left to rot in oceans, harming the food chain and the
environment.
In 2012, the Americas alone generated almost 14 million
tonnes of plastics as containers and packaging, according to the
U.S. government's Environmental Protection Agency.
Only 9 percent of the total plastic waste generated in 2012
was recovered for recycling.
