ROME, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Floods and
landslides linked to climate change have battered parts of Sri
Lanka in the past two years, disrupting food output, but
scientists believe a new programme to install low-cost weather
stations based on open-source technology could help farmers
adapt to increasingly wild weather.
New Mobile Weather Stations, made mainly from local parts,
are starting to give farmers quick access to rainfall data, so
they can better plan for floods or other extreme weather, Yann
Chemin, a scientist leading the new initiative, said on Tuesday.
The easy-to-make sensors cost about $250 to produce compared
with about $10,000 for standard weather stations, he said.
When more of the systems have been produced, Chemin hopes to
have text messages sent from the sensors directly to farmers and
government officials when rainfall levels are expected to rise
in a specific area.
When farmers get the information, they will have roughly six
hours to empty irrigation tanks, or make other adjustments in
their fields to prevent crop losses from floods, he said.
"This isn't rocket science, but it does give people time to
react so they can save lives and crops," Chemin told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
In some parts of north central Sri Lanka, 65 percent of
crops have been destroyed in the past two years due to floods
and other disasters linked to climate change, he said.
The information will also allow rural households to get
ready to collect rain water for drinking.
Several dozen Sri Lankans, including rural blacksmiths and
electricians, along with urban electronic designers, have been
hired to produce the weather stations, Chemin said, creating
jobs while helping communities cope with climate change.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; Editing by Tim Pearce)