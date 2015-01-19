ROME, Jan 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Climate change
threatens the genetic diversity of the world's food supply, and
saving crops and animals at risk will be crucial for preserving
yields and adapting to wild weather patterns, a U.N. policy
paper said on Monday.
Certain wild crops - varieties not often cultivated by
today's farmers - could prove more resilient to a warming planet
than some popular crop breeds, the U.N. Food and Agriculture
Organisation (FAO) said.
But these wild strains are among those most threatened by
climate change.
Ensuring food security and protecting at-risk species in the
face of climate change is one of "the most daunting challenges
facing humankind", the paper said.
Between 16 and 22 percent of wild crop species may be in
danger of extinction within the next 50 years, said the FAO
paper. They include 61 percent of peanut species, 12 percent of
potato species and 8 percent of cowpea species.
"In a warmer world with harsher, more variable weather,
plants and animals raised for food will need to have the
biological capacity to adapt more quickly than ever before," FAO
Deputy Director-General Maria Helena Semedo said in a statement.
"Preventing further losses of agricultural genetic resources
and diverting more attention to studying them and their
potential will boost humankind's ability to adapt to climate
change."
To improve the resilience of food systems, the paper
recommends strengthening gene banks to include crops now
considered "minor", a review of breeding practices, the creation
of community seed banks, and improving seed exchanges between
farmers in different regions.
Seeds and genetic material from crops under threat should be
preserved in labs when they are not safe in the wild, said the
paper.
World food production will need to rise by an estimated 60
percent by 2050 to feed a growing population, the FAO said, and
climate change will make boosting yields tougher in many
regions.
Cropping areas are set to shrink in sub-Saharan Africa, the
Caribbean, India and northern Australia, while warming
temperatures will open new regions to agriculture in the
northern United States, Canada and much of Europe.
Farming systems - and crops themselves - will need adapt to
cope in these new environments, the paper said.
Scientists worry that certain crop varieties and animal
breeds could be abandoned by farmers and livestock keepers in
the face of climate change without steps to conserve them.
Breeders will need to identify genetic resources with
suitable traits for developing varieties that can thrive in
extreme climatic conditions, the paper said.
(Reporting By Chris Arsenault; editing by Megan Rowling)