By Chris Arsenault
ROME, Jan 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - About 20 percent
of the world's fishing catch is taken illegally by poachers,
experts estimate, but a new satellite tracking system launched
on Wednesday aims to crack down on the industrial-scale theft
known as "pirate fishing."
Run by the British technology firm Satellite Applications
Catapult and backed by the Pew Charitable Trusts, project 'Eyes
on the Seas' will open a "Virtual Watch Room".
Computers will be able to watch satellite feeds of the
waters around Easter Island, a Chilean territory in the
southeastern Pacific Ocean, and the western Pacific island
nation of Palau, which lacks the resources to monitor all the
illegal fishing taking place near its waters.
The project is now live and capable of monitoring waters
across the world's oceans.
The technology analyses numerous sources of live satellite
tracking data, enabling monitors to link to information about a
ship's country of registration and ownership history to spot
suspicious vessels.
"This system will enable authorities to share information on
those vessels operating outside the law, build a comprehensive
case against them, track them into port or within reach of
enforcement vessels, and take action against them," Joshua
Reichert from the Pew Charitable Trusts said in a statement.
"We want to identify bad actors and hold them accountable,
making enforcement easier and more cost effective."
Tommy E. Remengesau Jr., Palau's president, said his country
had already been able to identify suspicious vessels in its
marine zone with the help of the project's supporters.
The "watch room" is a digital platform which can be accessed
remotely by governments, rather than a physical space.
The programme's backers plan to expand it to other countries
over the next three years.
Illegal fishermen, the value of whose catch is estimated at
up to $23.5 billion annually, operate with near impunity in some
areas where they think themselves safe from tracking, according
to Pew Trusts.
In some regions, as much as 40 percent of the total catch is
thought to be taken unlawfully.
Consumers and environmental groups have often had no way of
knowing whether the fish they are eating comes from illegal
operations but the new satellite programme can help change that,
said Spain's former environment minister, Cristina Narbona.
