* Group claims dairy has sold milk with stamp for years
* Dairy balked at certification fees, suit says
April 11 The Jewish group that oversees kosher
certification marks on food packaging sued a Maine dairy in
federal court, alleging the company has been using the marks on
its milk cartons for years without authorization.
The Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America sued
Maine's Own Organic Milk Co on Wednesday in Boston, seeking an
injunction blocking the further sale of marked products, as well
as an accounting of past sales and damages.
The Orthodox Union owns and administers the familiar Kosher
certification stamp, which is rendered as a U inside a circle
and referred to as the "OU mark."
According to the suit, the group learned in June 2010 that
Maine's Own was selling milk with the stamp without
authorization and contacted the company asking it to stop.
After a back-and-forth with company executives, the Orthodox
Union inspected the dairy's facilities in December 2010 and sent
the company paperwork for its certification in January 2011. But
according to the suit, the company balked at the cost of
certification and ultimately did not pay.
The Orthodox Union said it learned in March 2012 that
Maine's Own, also known as MOOMilk, was still using the OU mark
on its cartons.
An executive at MOOMilk referred requests for comment to
Chief Executive Bill Eldrige, who could not immediately be
reached.
Late last year, the company received a loan from Whole Foods
Markets, as part of that company's financial support
program for local producers, so that it could increase
production.
The case is Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of
America vs. Maine's Own Organic Milk Co L3C, U.S. District
Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 12-10648.