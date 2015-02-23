ROME, Feb 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The world's diet
has deteriorated substantially in the last two decades, a
leading nutrition expert said on Monday, citing one of the
largest studies available on international eating habits.
Poor countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia are seeing the
fastest increases in unhealthy food consumption, while the
situation has improved slightly in Western Europe and North
America, said Dariush Mozaffarian, Dean of the Friedman School
of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University.
Between 1990 and 2010, middle and low income countries saw
consumption of unhealthy foods increase dramatically,
Mozaffarian said, citing information in a study he co-authored
for the March edition of The Lancet Global Health journal.
The "globalisation" of western diets - where a small group
of food and agriculture companies have disproportionate power to
decide what is produced - is partially causing the shift to
unhealthy eating, Mozaffarian said.
Processed foods high in sugar, fat and starch are driving
the growth of unhealthy foods.
The study reviewed 325 dietary surveys, representing almost
90 percent of the world's population, in what is thought to be
the largest study yet of international eating habits.
China and India recorded some of the highest increases in
unhealthy food consumption, the study said. Some countries in
Latin America and Europe saw an increase in both healthy and
unhealthy food consumption.
Between 1990 and 2014, roughly the same period as the study,
the number of hungry people worldwide dropped by 209 million to
805 million, according to the U.N.'s Food and Agriculture
Organisation (FAO).
"Most global nutrition efforts have focused on calories -
getting starchy staples to people," Mozaffarian told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation. "We need to focus on the quality of calories
for poor countries, not just the quantity."
Old people displayed better eating habits than the young in
most of the 187 countries covered in the study.
This is a worrying development, Mozaffarian said, as rates
of obesity and chronic diseases like diabetes are set to
increase if young people continue eating unhealthy foods.
"Young people are growing up with much worse diets than
their parents or grandparents," he said.
