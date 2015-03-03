ROME, March 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The Food and
Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has launched an emergency appeal
for $697 million to help 30 million people in 31 crisis-hit
countries, a senior official with the U.N. agency said on
Tuesday.
Somalia, Syria and countries in the Sahel region of Africa
are some of the areas requiring the greatest assistance to boost
agriculture and mitigate hunger, said Dominique Bourgeon,
director of FAO's emergency division.
"We are trying to promote risk management, early warning
systems and prevention (of food emergencies)," Bourgeon told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
In Somalia, where the FAO has requested $118 million, the
largest requirement for a single country, people are "on the
edge", Bourgeon said.
"If there is a small drought, resilience collapses and the
situation becomes desperate," he added.
Stopping or mitigating a crisis before it spirals out of
control with support for farming is often more efficient than
providing emergency relief, he said.
The FAO request - aimed primarily at helping farmers and
people living in rural areas in regions hit by conflicts or
natural disasters - constitutes about four percent of the United
Nations' appeal for $16.4 billion to address humanitarian needs
around the world in 2015.
Announced in December, the U.N. appeal aims to help more
than 57 million people in 22 countries. The amount called for in
2015 is 27 percent higher than in 2014, due partially to
violence in Syria, Iraq and South Sudan.
Bourgeon said in the past few years, donors aiding Syria
largely saw the crisis as a temporary emergency.
Now many governments "realise the crisis is here to stay"
and want to try and support what is left of the country's
agricultural sector to ensure remaining farmers stay on the
land, he said.
Of the 805 million people worldwide who suffer from chronic
hunger, 129 million live in areas affected by protracted crisis
and 79 million are highly vulnerable to natural disasters.
The FAO received about half of the emergency funding it
requested last year, Bourgeon said.
Funds raised in 2014 were used to buy water tanks in the
Gaza strip, vaccinate livestock in South Sudan, provide chickens
in Iraq and rehabilitate wells in Djibouti among other projects.
