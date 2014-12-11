ROME Dec 11 World cereal production will reach
an all-time high of 2.532 billion tonnes this year, the United
Nation's food agency said on Thursday, raising a previous
estimate of 2.522 billion tonnes.
Output will be up 0.3 percent from 2013, buoyed by bumper
crops in Europe and the United States, the Food and Agriculture
Organisation (FAO) said in its latest "Crop Prospects and Food
Situation Report".
However, FAO also warned that food insecurity is worsening
in a number of countries due to civil conflicts, adverse weather
and the Ebola disease outbreak.
FAO said 38 countries are now considered at risk of food
insecurity, three more countries than it reported in October.
