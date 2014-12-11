ROME Dec 11 World cereal production will reach an all-time high of 2.532 billion tonnes this year, the United Nation's food agency said on Thursday, raising a previous estimate of 2.522 billion tonnes.

Output will be up 0.3 percent from 2013, buoyed by bumper crops in Europe and the United States, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said in its latest "Crop Prospects and Food Situation Report".

However, FAO also warned that food insecurity is worsening in a number of countries due to civil conflicts, adverse weather and the Ebola disease outbreak.

FAO said 38 countries are now considered at risk of food insecurity, three more countries than it reported in October. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)