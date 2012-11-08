(Corrects quote in paragraph 4 to read "strong demand" not
"short demand")
ROME Nov 8 World wheat output could increase in
the next crop season but it remains too early to say whether a
rebound would be enough to ease pressure on prices, a senior
economist at the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on
Thursday.
The Rome-based agency said in its latest monthly Food
Outlook that early indications pointed to a rebound in wheat
production next year but senior FAO economist Abdolreza
Abbassian said the forecast was still a tentative one.
"We're not coming out too strongly on what we think about
2013 production - it's just too early and speculative," he told
Reuters.
"Conditions were OK up until the time when we were writing
the report, which had a cutoff in October but there are dry
conditions in the U.S., high quality wheat is in strong demand
and there are some concerns," he said.
"So it's not a done deal," he said, noting that conditions
in other producer regions like the Black Sea still had to be
assessed fully.
However he said that a strong increase in wheat production
over 2012/13 levels, which FAO expects to reach 661.2 million
tonnes, would be needed if prices were to ease.
"Anything short of a significant increase would mean a
further need to draw down stocks, which means getting to
critically low levels and therefore higher prices," he said.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie, editing by Antonella Ciancio)