ROME Jan 10 Food prices are set to remain at
high levels in 2013 but the market situation is likely to be
calmer than 2012 when sharp price rises over the summer raised
fears of a new food crisis, a senior economist at the U.N.'s
food agency said on Thursday.
"Prices are high and will remain high in 2013/2014," Food and
Agriculture Organisation (FAO) economist Abdolreza Abbassian
told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Nevertheless he added that overall supply of major crops
should meet demand more comfortably in 2013/14 compared to
2012/13 and that better coordination between exporting countries
had reduced the risk of supply shocks.
"We could be in for a year where the situation is a bit
calmer, assuming normal weather," he said.
Earlier FAO said its global food price index fell slightly
in December to its lowest level since June, led by declines in
cereals and oils prices.
