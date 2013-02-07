BRIEF-Ford reports U.S. sales of 241,126 vehicles in May, up 2.2 pct
* Ford Motor Co reports U.S. Sales of 241,126 vehicles in May 2017, up 2.2 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ROME Feb 7 Global cereals crops are expected to be excellent in 2013 unless weather turns very bad, but stocks are tight and climate-related shocks could cause prices to spike up violently, a senior economist at the U.N.'s Food agency said on Thursday.
"We should be expecting excellent crops in 2013 which could weigh heavily on prices," said Abdolreza Abbassian, a senior economist at the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).
"But the weather could turn negative, and because we are in a tight situation, prices could react violently and rise," he said.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)
* Nissan Group of North America - total U.S. sales for May 2017 of 137,471 units, an increase of 3 percent over the prior year Further company coverage: