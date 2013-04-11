ROME, April 11 The United Nations' food agency
is optimistic that cereal output will recover in 2013, which may
lead to price declines, a senior economist at the agency said on
Thursday.
"We are optimistic for the coming crop. The previous year
was particularly bad so barring something dramatic the direction
should be upwards for production," said Concepcion Calpe, senior
economist at the Food and Agriculture Organisation.
"If this is what happens we could see prices trending
downwards," she said.
FAO said on Thursday its food price index rose 1 percent in
March, driven by a surge in dairy prices, while cereals prices
held steady.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)