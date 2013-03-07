ROME, March 7 (Reuters)- - Cereal crop levels are expected
to pick up strongly in 2013, a senior economist at the Food and
Agriculture Organisation said on Thursday but added that any
fall in food prices in the coming months could be limited to
grains.
"It increasingly looks like the 2013 cereal crops are going
to be far better than 2012," FAO economist Abdolreza Abbassian
told Reuters. "As far as wheat is concerned, we are expecting
quite a rebound...and the corn situation is improving as well,"
he said.
He saw potential for declines in food prices in 2013 after a
stabilisation in February, but falls may be limited to cereals
prices, he said, with meat and dairy prices supported by firm
demand.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby; editing by James Mackenzie)