ROME, June 6 Global wheat output is set to hit a
record of 702 million tonnes in 2013, up 6.5 percent from the
previous year, due to a rebound in the Europe and Black Sea
region, the United Nations food agency and agriculture body AMIS
said on Thursday.
Global maize production is expected to rise by 10 percent to
an estimated 963 million tonnes in 2013, mainly because of an
anticipated recovery in the United States, according to
forecasts in the AMIS Market Monitor report.
The report is based on data from the U.N.'s Food and
Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the Agricultural Market
Information System (AMIS), an intergovernmental body created by
the group of 20 leading economies.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby; editing by James Mackenzie)