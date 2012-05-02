* UN food index to reflect mixed agricultural prices
* U.S. soybean futures climb to near 4-yr peak in April
* Soybeans, rice gain on physical markets in April -FAO data
* U.S. corn, wheat down on physical markets in April -FAO
data
MILAN, May 3 World food prices are expected to
ease in April after three months of rises due to falls in some
grain prices, but inflation worries are still simmering as
soybean and rice prices climb - fanning fears of hunger and
social unrest in poor countries.
Record high food prices in February 2011 contributed to
protests connected to the Arab Spring uprisings in the Middle
East and North Africa last year.
Last week, the World Bank said costlier oil, strong demand
from Asia and bad weather had been pushing global food prices
up, adding that if current production forecasts for 2012/2013 do
not materialize, prices could reach higher levels.
The United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO)
will update its monthly Food Price Index on Thursday. The index
is expected to break recent rises with falls in corn, wheat and
some other food commodities seen offsetting soaring soy prices.
The FAO index - which measures price changes for a basket of
cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar - rose in the
first three months of 2012. The agency has said prices could
rise more in first half of 2012 as grain supply tightens and
energy prices stay high.
U.S. soybean futures, one of the major drivers on
international grain markets in the past few months, climbed
steadily in April to hit a nearly four-year high on Monday
fuelled by continuous purchases by China, the world's largest
buyer of soy.
"For the (FAO) index, the conditions associated with
oilseeds especially have been supportive," Rabobank senior
commodity analyst Keith Flury said.
However, U.S. corn and wheat futures eased in April in
volatile trade affected by crop weather factors, tipping the
scales towards a dip in the FAO index, traders said. Benchmark
front-month ICE sugar futures also fell last month.
On the physical markets, whose prices FAO uses to calculate
its food index, the average monthly price of U.S. soybeans
jumped to $551.51 a tonne in April from $522.91 a tonne in
March, the FAO's database showed.
Rice gained to $569.00 a tonne in April from $567.25 in
March, while U.S. corn eased 0.3 percent to $273.12 a tonne and
wheat fell 5.6 percent to $279.50 a tonne, the database showed.
Crude oil prices, which slipped in April after three
consecutive monthly gains, remained high, adding to costs of
food and inputs transportation, production of fertilizers and
farm machinery use.
The FAO is also due to publish its Food Outlook on Thursday.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; additional reporting by
Veronica Brown; editing by Keiron Henderson)