MILAN May 3 World food prices eased in April
after three months of gains, driven down by falls in grains and
sugar, and can remain under a downward pressure in the coming
months, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation
(FAO) said on Thursday.
The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly price
changes for a food basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and
sugar, averaged 214 points in April, down from a revised 217
points in March, the FAO said in its monthly index update.
The index was driven down by a 2.5 percent month on month
fall in maize prices, a 1 percent fall in wheat and a 5 percent
drop in sugar prices which have offset a 2.2 percent rise in
vegetable oils fuelled by soaring soybean prices.
"You would see prices most likely remaining under downward
pressure in the next couple of months," FAO's senior economist
and grain analyst Abdolreza Abbassian told Reuters adding that
weather remains a critical factor.
Soybean prices which have been rising since the start of
this year are likely to see further gains due to tight supplies,
driving corn prices higher, Abbassian said.
