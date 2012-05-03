* FAO world food index down 1.4 pct in April
* Soybean prices set for further gains, to drive corn higher
* FAO cuts 2012/13 world wheat output forecast
By Svetlana Kovalyova
MILAN, May 3 World output of key animal feed
ingredient soybeans is set to tumble in 2011/12, with prices
poised for fresh highs, the United Nations food agency said,
showing the resilience of inflation trends fanned by three
months of rising food costs.
Record high food prices in February last year helped fuel
the Arab Spring uprisings in the Middle East and North Africa.
Prices receded in the second half of 2011 but the uptrend
resumed in January.
The UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on
Thursday its Food Price Index, which measures monthly price
changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and
sugar, fell to an average 214 points in April, from a revised
217 in March.
Yet soybean prices - already at their highest since July
2008 - are likely to rise further due to tight supplies, driving
corn prices higher, the agency's senior economist said.
World soybean output is estimated to drop 9.5 percent to 240
million tonnes in the 2011/12 year, one of the steepest
year-on-year falls on record, hit by poor crops in the United
States and South America, the FAO said.
The likelihood that soybeans would have to compete for
cropland with maize, especially in the United States, in 2012/13
adds further support to prices, it said.
"We think that the soybean price, reflecting the tightness
of the market, has the potential to increase, so there is now a
lot of attention to 2012/13 planting intentions," the FAO's
senior economist and grain analyst Abdolreza Abbassian told
Reuters.
The rise has been driven by Chinese demand and poor yields
in key exporter Argentina, after dry weather linked to the La
Nina weather phenomenon.
The overall index drop reflected a 2.5 percent
month-on-month fall in maize prices, a 1 percent fall in wheat
and a 5 percent drop in sugar prices, which offset a 2.2 percent
rise in vegetable oils fuelled by soaring soybean prices.
"You would see prices most likely remaining under downward
pressure in the next couple of months," Abbassian said, noting
weather remained a critical factor.
The index seemed to have stabilised at a relatively high
level of around 214 points, the FAO said in a monthly update.
Last week, the World Bank said costlier oil, strong demand
from Asia and bad weather had been pushing up global food
prices, adding that if current production forecasts for
2012/2013 do not materialize, prices could reach higher levels.
U.S. soybean futures, one of the major drivers on
international grain markets in the past few months, have been
fuelled by purchases from China, the world's largest buyer.
BIGGER CROPS, TIGHT MARKET
"For the (FAO) index, the conditions associated with
oilseeds especially have been supportive," Rabobank senior
commodity analyst Keith Flury said.
"Inventory levels around the world are certainly low, but
everything is very contingent on how the United States harvest
is realised. Currently conditions are supportive for crops. But
we are very cognisant of the fact that there still remains a
fair amount of weather between now and the fall and (there are)
risks associated with that," he added.
In trade, Iran has undertaken a massive grain buying
shopping spree, hoarding millions of tonnes against a backdrop
of toughened western sanctions, while Syria's cereal import
requirement has also increased as the crisis there worsens.
Concerns on meat prices are already surfacing, reflected by
an expected fall in European Union pig numbers of up to 10
percent.
While record total cereal crops are expected this year,
strong demand coupled with low initial stocks are likely to lead
to tight supplies of coarse grains and soybeans, which would
support prices, the FAO said in its Food Outlook.
The FAO has cut its outlook for the world new crop wheat
output to 675 million tonnes from an earlier forecast of 690
million, down 3.6 percent from last year, citing output falls in
Ukraine, Kazakhstan, China, Morocco and the European Union.
International wheat prices in 2012/13 are expected to
average lower than in the previous crop year, despite smaller
crops and shrinking stocks, due to a fall in consumption and
large export supplies, the FAO said.
World cereals output is expected to rise in 2012/13 crop
year by 1.1 percent to a record 2.371 billion tonnes, boosting
closely watched stocks by 1.7 percent to 524 million tonnes at
the end of the 2012/13 seasons, the agency said in its first
forecast of new grain crops.
Coarse grains production is seen rising 3.7 percent to 1.207
billion tonnes, driven by a 4.1 percent increase in maize (corn)
output to 916 million tonnes, the agency said, citing
preliminary forecasts.
But the coarse grains market is set to remain tight due to
very low level of stocks, providing further support to prices,
it said.
World prices of oilcrops and their derived products, which
have been rising since the start of this year, are likely to
remain firm due to an increasingly tight supply and demand
situation of the current season, it said.