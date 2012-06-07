(Adds details, quote, background)
ROME, June 7 World food prices dropped in May
for a second month in a row, hit by steep falls in dairy
products, sugar and other commodities, and are likely to fall
further in the coming months, the United Nations' Food and
Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on Thursday.
Food prices grabbed attention of the world leaders after
their spike to record highs in February 2011 helped fuel the
protests known as the Arab Spring in the Middle East and North
Africa. Food prices have fallen since.
Improvement in the security of food supplies amid the
economic downturn was high on the agenda of a summit of leaders
of the G8 industrial powers last month.
The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly price
changes for a food basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and
sugar, averaged 204 points in May, down from 213 points in
April, the FAO said in its monthly index update.
"We were expecting a decline in May, the surprise is the
extent of it, which showed that markets for oils and fats, dairy
products and sugar all had to make sharp downward adjustments,"
Abdolreza Abbassian, FAO's senior economist and grain analyst,
told Reuters.
In May, an improved outlook for crops in some major
producing countries, a strengthening U.S. dollar, which hits
competitiveness of dollar-denominated commodities, and growing
concerns about Europe's debt crisis pushed prices down.
"We're in a situation where supplies have improved and we've
had quite a big spillover from other markets which were all
down," Abbassian said.
The steep price drop in May meant that even if further
declines were seen in June, they would probably be less marked,
he added.
The index was driven down by a 12 percent fall in dairy
prices, a 9 percent drop in sugar and a 7 percent decline in
oils and fats.
The cereals price index was down just one percent, while
meat was broadly stable.
The FAO raised its 2012 world cereals output forecast to
2.419 billion tonnes from a previous estimate of 2.371 billion
due to improved expectations for U.S. corn production.
Closely watched grain stocks at the end of the 2012/13
season are expected to rise to 548 million tonnes against a
previous forecast of 524 million, the agency said.
Abbassian said the improved stocks meant that during the
upcoming harvesting period "any weather problem would have to be
significant to make any difference".
