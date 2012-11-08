ROME, Nov 8 World cereal production is expected to fall 2.7 percent to 2.284 billion tonnes in 2012 from record levels last year, after wheat and maize harvests were hit by dry weather in much of Europe and central Asia and the worst U.S. drought in decades, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation said on Thursday. Supplies of rice on the other hand remain ample, leading to a build-up of inventories, the FAO said in its Food Outlook report. Following are details from the report: COMMODITY OUTPUT 2012/13 FORECAST 2011/12 ENDING STOCKS (MLN TONNES) ESTIMATE 2012/13 TOTAL CEREALS 2,284.0 2,348.0 497.4 WHEAT 661.2 699.4 166.7 COARSE GRAINS 1,136.9 1,165.9 161.0 RICE (milled) 485.9 482.7 169.8 OILSEEDS 474.3 452.3 n/a SUGAR 177.3 173.5 62.2 MEAT 301.8 297.1 n/a DAIRY 759.6 737.9 n/a ESTIMATED WHEAT OUTPUT IN MAIN PRODUCING COUNTRIES (MLN T) COUNTRY/REGION 2012 2011 %CHANGE World 661.2 699.4 -5.5 EU 130.8 137.5 -4.9 China (mainland) 119.0 117.4 1.4 India 93.9 86.9 8.1 United States 61.8 54.4 13.6 Russia 39.0 56.2 -30.6 Australia 22.5 29.5 -23.7 Canada 26.7 25.3 5.5 Pakistan 24.0 24.3 -1.2 Turkey 20.1 21.8 -7.8 Ukraine 15.5 22.3 -30.5 Kazakhstan 10.8 22.7 -52.4 Iran 13.8 13.5 2.2 Argentina 11.5 13.7 -16.1 Egypt 8.7 8.4 3.6 Uzbekistan 6.7 6.3 6.3 Other countries 56.4 59.2 -4.7 (Reporting By Catherine Hornby; Editing by Alison Birrane)