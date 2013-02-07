* UN FAO food price index stable in Jan at 210 points
* Crop prospects favourable for 2013 but stocks low-FAO
* Weather shocks could lead to sharp price spikes-FAO
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, Feb 7 World food prices stabilised in
January after falling in the previous three months, the United
Nations food agency said on Thursday, but it warned that adverse
crop weather could cause violent price spikes due to tight
grains stocks.
Global food prices surged in mid-2012 following the worst
U.S. drought in more than half a century and dry weather in
other key grains exporters, raising fears of a food crisis
similar to the one in 2008.
But prices eased in the last three months of 2012 due to
expectations that large South American production will replenish
tight global cereals supplies.
On Thursday Brazil said it would produce a record 83.4
million tonnes of soybeans this season due to unprecedented
expansion in area planted after a disappointing harvest last
year, and also forecast a record corn crop.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said its food
price index, which measures monthly price changes for a basket
of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 210 points
in January, unchanged from December.
The Rome-based agency raised its view of world cereal output
in 2012 to 2.302 billion tonnes, up 20 million tonnes from its
previous forecast, but still 2 percent lower than the bumper
crop in 2011.
Its outlook for world cereal stocks by end of season in 2013
remained unchanged at 495 million tonnes, down 3 percent from
their opening level.
"We should be expecting excellent crops in 2013," said FAO
senior economist Abdolreza Abbassian. "But the weather could
turn negative, and because we are in a tight situation, prices
could react violently and rise," he said.
FAO expects wheat output to increase in 2013, due to a 4-5
percent increase in the winter wheat area in the EU and good
weather. However the outlook is less favourable in the U.S. due
to dry conditions in some areas.
It said that prospects were also good for the maize crop in
South America's main producing countries.
RISING DEMAND
An increase in production is crucial for markets, Abbassian
said, because demand is also likely to rise as economies start
to recover in 2013.
FAO raised its estimate for world cereal use in 2012/13 by
0.6 percent to 2.326 billion tonnes, up nearly 13 million tonnes
from the 2011/12 season.
A weaker dollar is boosting demand for dollar-denominated
commodities, Abbassian said, and rising oil prices will underpin
food prices in coming months, he said. Higher energy prices
increase transport costs which farmers pass on to consumers.
"There could eventually be some support from the energy
prices and economic growth could lead to higher animal feed
use," he said.
In January, FAO said a rise in oils and fats prices was
offset by falling cereals and sugar prices. Dairy and meat
prices were roughly stable.
A separate report by G20 food market body, the Agricultural
Market Information System (AMIS), noted on Thursday that maize
prices had started to pick up in mid-January on expectations of
higher feed use and concerns about weather in South America.
The FAO's index is below a peak of 238 points hit in
February 2011, when high food prices helped drive the Arab
Spring uprisings in the Middle East and North Africa.
In the summer of 2012 it began surging to levels close to
those seen in 2008, when riots, some deadly, broke out in
several poor countries.
