MILAN, April 5 Global food prices rose in March
for a third month in a row driven by gains in vegetable oils and
grains, adding to inflationary pressure, the United Nations' FAO
index showed on Thursday.
The index, which measures monthly price changes for a food
basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged
215.9 points in March, up from revised 215.4 points in February,
data from the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) showed.
The FAO has also raised its estimate of the world cereal
carryover stocks in 2012 by 1 million tonnes from the previous
estimate to 519 million tonnes, which is 15.6 million tonnes, or
3.1 percent above their opening levels.
The FAO confirmed its earlier forecast for the world wheat
output to fall 1.4 percent from last year's record crop to 690
million tonnes in 2012.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)