MILAN, July 5 World food prices are expected to
rally from three months of falls this month as concern over the
impact of relentless dry weather on U.S. corn and soybean crops
drive values up on international markets, the United Nations'
Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on Thursday.
"We do not rule out further price increases and more price
volatility until U.S. harvests. The next couple of months are
going to be quite bumpy," FAO's senior economist and grain
analyst Abdolreza Abbassian told Reuters.
The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly price
changes for a food basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and
sugar, averaged 201 points in June against revised 205 points in
May, the FAO said in its monthly index update.
The FAO cut its 2012 world cereals output forecast to 2.396
billion tonnes, 23 million tonnes down from a previous estimate.
The FAO cut its forecast for maize production in the United
States to 350 million tonnes, down 25 million tonnes from the
previous but still 36 million tonnes, or 11.5 percent higher
than in 2011.
