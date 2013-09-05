* FAO food index falls for fourth month in row to 201.8
points
* FAO raises cereal production, stocks forecasts
* Economist says price declines may be close to bottom
(Adds detail, economist quote)
By Catherine Hornby
ROME, Sept 5 Global food prices fell in August
for the fourth month running, according to the United Nations'
food agency which again raised its 2013/14 forecast for grain
production.
The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said on Thursday
that cheaper food last month reflected declines in corn, wheat
and edible oils prices.
Food prices surged during the summer of 2012 due to a major
drought in the United States but prospects for a rebound in
cereal supplies to record levels have reversed the price trend
this year.
The FAO price index, which measures monthly price changes
for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar,
averaged 201.8 points in August, about 1.9 percent below July's
level and the lowest since June 2012.
FAO said it expected global cereal production in 2013/14 to
increase to a record 2.492 billion tonnes, up 0.5 percent from
its July forecast and 7.7 percent higher than 2012 output.
FAO senior economist Abdolreza Abbassian told Reuters the
prospect of bumper crops was now factored in by markets, so the
rate of price declines may ease in coming months.
"We are almost at the bottom. Further declines are likely to
be much less than those seen over the past few months,"
Abbassian said.
He said the FAO was unlikely to raise its crop forecasts
much further but there was some room for downward adjustments.
The FAO said it expected a 10.5 percent expansion in coarse
grain output to 1.285 billion tonnes and a 7.6 percent rise in
wheat production to 710 million tonnes in 2013/14.
The Rome-based agency slightly raised its forecast for world
cereal stocks at the close of seasons ending in 2014 to 569
million tonnes, about 13 percent higher than their opening
levels and the highest since 2001/02.
FAO's price index hit a record peak of 238 points in
February 2011, when high food prices helped drive the Arab
Spring uprisings in the Middle East and North Africa.
In the summer of 2012 the index began surging to levels close
to another peak seen in 2008, in which year there were riots,
some deadly, in several poor countries.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)