ROME, April 2 Global food prices fell in March
as supplies for most commodities, including cereals and meat,
remained robust, the United Nations food agency said on
Thursday.
The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price
index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals,
oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 173.8 points in March,
2.6 points below its reading in February.
The FAO raised its forecast for world cereal production in
2015 to 2.544 billion tonnes, 2 million tonnes above the
February forecast of 2.542 billion tonnes.
Cereal stocks at the end of the 2014-15 season are now
forecast to reach 645.3 million tonnes, up from a previous
reading of 630.5 million tonnes.
