(Adds comment and details)
ROME, April 2 Global food prices fell in March
to their lowest in almost five years as supplies for most
commodities, including cereals and meat, remained robust, the
United Nations food agency said on Thursday.
The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price
index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals,
oilseeds, dairy, meat and sugar, averaged 173.8 points last
month, its lowest since June 2010 and 2.6 points below its
February reading.
"We have quite a bit of a supply surplus in the market and
that's definitely creating downward pressure across the board,
except on dairy prices," FAO economist Abdolreza Abbassian said.
High global production and low crude oil prices have helped
cap food prices for the past year and the index has been
declining since April 2014.
The FAO raised its forecast for world cereal production in
2015 to 2.544 billion tonnes, 2 million tonnes above the
February forecast of 2.542 billion tonnes.
Cereal stocks at the end of the 2014-15 season are now
forecast to be at their highest in almost 15 years, reaching
645.3 million tonnes, up from a previous reading of 630.5
million tonnes.
This upward revision for cereal stocks "should definitely
contribute to further downward pressure" on prices, Abbassian
said.
Dairy prices bucked the trend and rose for a second
consecutive month, the FAO said. The dairy price index increased
to 184.9, up 1.7 percent from February, on limited exports from
Europe and Asia.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Dale Hudson)