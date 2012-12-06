ROME Dec 6 World food prices fell slightly in
November to their lowest level since June, driven by declines in
sugar, oils and cereals prices, the United Nations food agency
said on Thursday, while cutting its global cereal output
forecast for 2012.
The FAO Food Price Index, which measures monthly price
changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy, meat and
sugar, averaged 211 points in November, down 3 points from
October, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said.
The decline puts the November index value nearly 3 percent
below one year ago, FAO said.
The Rome-based agency trimmed its forecast for global cereal
production in 2012, estimating a 2.8 percent decline from the
previous year to 2.282 billion tonnes.
(Reporting by Catherine Hornby)